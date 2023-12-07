Rainbow Six: Siege has arrived Dead by Daylight – Sina Hong Kong

Rainbow Six Siege Comes to Dead by Daylight in New Collaboration

The popular survival horror game Dead by Daylight is getting a new update that will bring elements from Rainbow Six Siege into the game. This collaboration is part of a new clothing line that allows players to customize characters Adam Francis, Felix Richter, and Renato Leila with skins inspired by Rainbow Six Siege.

In particular, players will be able to customize Adam Francis after Wamai, Felix Richter after Blitz, and Renato Lyra after Tubarão. This crossover follows previous collaborations that have included characters like Chucky, and it seems to be the latest example of the metaverse trend that has become common in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Kirby Taylor, the product manager of Dead by Daylight, spoke about the collaboration, saying, “We have had a great time working with the Siege team. Bringing in elements from Rainbow Six Siege was an interesting challenge given how visually different the two games are, but we’re very pleased with the results.”

The new collaboration can be seen in action in the trailer on Gamereactor.cn, and it will surely excite fans of both Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six Siege. This crossover is just the latest example of how games are embracing the metaverse trend, and it is likely there will be more collaborations and crossovers in the future. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new addition to Dead by Daylight.

