Razer Announces Second Iteration Of The Nommo Speaker Series – Gamereactor

Razer Announces Second Iteration Of The Nommo Speaker Series

Razer Announces Second Iteration Of The Nommo Speaker Series

Razer has announced the latest version of its PC gaming speakers, including the V2 series of Nommo speakers. As noted in the press release, the speaker spans three unique variants, including a Pro version, a base version, and an X version.

The Nommo V2 Pro will be a full-range speaker and wireless subwoofer combo powered by THX Spatial Audio. It will also offer Razer Chroma lightning so you can add more style to your desktop.

The regular Nommo V2 will also offer THX Spatial Audio support and feature the same two 3-inch full-range drivers as the Pro, except it has a wired subwoofer instead of a wireless one, and it also has RGB support.

The Nommo V2 X is basically the same as the regular V2, except that it has a more minimalist design and lacks any RGB elements.

Each speaker is said to be compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and can be connected to the Razer Wireless Control Pod so that you can more easily adjust and customize the sound profile of each device.

