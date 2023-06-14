Greentech Bike: The cheapest bike carrier is the test winner

There’s no question that cycling is super in – and good for the climate. But if you want to go further away, a bike rack for the trailer hitch is ideal: the bikes only have to be lifted up slightly, they disturb the aerodynamics much less than roof and rear racks. The magazines auto motor und sport and Mountainbike tested seven common carriers at official prices between 380 and 898 euros.

Seven trailer hitch carriers tested

Surprising: With the exception of one carrier, all of them were significantly cheaper online, the price range fell to 300 to 563 euros.

The test result: six carriers are recommended, one failed. The price does not play the decisive role here: Ironically, the cheapest carrier in the test by Norauto, ATU’s own brand, won the test. Operating instructions, processing, concept and assembly were evaluated.

53.7 kg load capacity but gripper arms not ideal

A positive aspect was that all porters were able to carry the combined weight of the two e-mountain bikes, which totaled 53.7 kg. The wide wheels also fit on all rails. There were quality differences in the rails and the fastening straps.

Some gripping arms are not ideally designed, especially for bicycles with a frame size L. Six of the seven wheel carriers could be securely and firmly attached to the trailer hitch of the test car and passed the driving tests.

The last-place finisher, the Menabo Alcor 2, received a “not recommended” because it not only swerved violently to both sides during the dodge test, damaging the car’s bumper.

In addition, the folding mechanism of the carrier came loose, which is why the two bikes hit the ground during the test.

Highly recommended” was the E-Fit 200-2 from the ATU brand Norauto,

The winner with the test rating “highly recommended” was the E-Fit 200-2 from the ATU brand Norauto, which the editors bought for 300 euros (instead of 380 euros RRP). The carrier is particularly flexible for different types of bicycles, the handle is even height-adjustable.

It also scores with its stability: The carrier can be easily tightened on the ball head and then sits securely in all driving tests. The rails also allow long wheelbase bicycles to be loaded, the fastening buckles are long enough.

Most expensive carrier in the test also “highly recommended”

Also “highly recommended” is the Atera Genio Pro Advanced, the most expensive carrier in the test according to the RRP at 898 euros, which is also available in stores for 551 euros. The Atera is also convincing in almost every respect, the only drawback in handling are the handles, which require a lot of strength to lash down.

Four carriers scored “recommended”: Oris Tracc (RRP: €575, online shop: €409), Uebler F24 (RRP and online shop: €563), MFT Compact 2E+1 (RRP: €490, online shop: €419) and the Eufab Premium II (RRP: €645, online shop: €389).