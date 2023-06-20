realme 11 Pro Series and realme Buds Air 5 Pro arrive in Italy [Specifiche, Prezzo, Data] • Techzilla

Realme has finally unveiled the new realme 11 Pro Series in Italy which includes two models: realme 11 Pro + 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. The former is equipped with a SuperZoom OIS camera from200MPwhich supports a zoom4× lossless, capable of guaranteeing a premium photographic experience. With the first curved display a120 Hzsegment, the new series offers a full-screen viewing experience and excellent grip and handling. In addition, realme will increasingly make design a focal point of its number series.

realme 11 Pro Series is a special collaboration between realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto – ex Prints and Textile Designer di Gucci. realme 11 Pro Series is available in two colors, Sunrise Beige and Astral Black. The idea for Sunrise Beige was inspired by the perfect moment when the sun rises in the streets of Milan and captures a blend of classic architecture, modern elements, natural landscapes and a brilliant mix of textures, including vegan lychee leather and seams 3D handmadein an elegant design. THE variant Astral Black features an advanced frosting process that provides an ultra-smooth sheen that’s striking differently. The black color is a very intense black, punctuated by sparkling crystal effects on the surface. Like Sunrise Beige, this one is just as hard-wearing and long-lasting

A jewel of photography: the world’s first 200MP SuperZoom OIS sensor upgraded

The brand new realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the flagship of the year thanks to its camera with SuperZoom OIS da 200MP, which offers outstanding image quality in terms of sensor, zoom and pixels. The camera is based on the sensor 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP3, with 2.24μm pixels and an aperture of f/1.69.

Thanks to technology In-sensor Zoom, il realme 11 Pro+ 5G supports one zoom lossless 2x/4x, which allows the sensor to switch from one mode to another while maintaining the same number of real pixels at different focal lengths, for greater compositional freedom.

Il realme 11 Pro+ 5G it also features hardware-level Super OIS, which increases recovery speed of the 40% target, for sharp images even on the go. In addition, the camera offers additional functions such as Group Portrait and One Take, which use the AI ​​algorithm to generate more photos with the best angle. Thanks to the collaboration with Lonely Planet, the street photography mode allows you to take photographs with watermarks and custom filters that give the images an original and vintage atmosphere. The main camera is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front is a 32MP camera.

The industry’s first phone with 4x lossless zoom

Thanks to technology In-sensor Zoom, il realme 11 Pro+ 5G can support mode di zoom 2x/4x lossless, which allows the sensor to switch between image modes obtaining the same number of true pixels in different focal segments, so that the composition of the shot is freer, regardless of the distance. Consequentially, he realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the industry’s first smartphone featuring lossless 4x zoom with a resolution of the image 242% higher than that of similar products.

The 2x focal segment is known as the most famous for the portrait mode, in fact, realme 11 Pro+ 5G is capable of taking pictures with an SLR lens, creating natural background blur effects making close-ups more noticeable. With the help of subject detection technology, auto cropping technology and extensive composition annotation training of professional photographers, realme has launched the world‘s first Auto-zoom technology.

The perfect choice for shooting at night, even in low light conditions

Thanks to the sensor premium 1/1.4″, F/1.69 large aperture and 2.24μm 16-in-1 single pixels, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G allows you to easily spot low-light conditions and restore clear details. Technology ProLight allows you to reduce the light points and preserve the details, creating the function Super NightScape del realme 11 Pro + 5G.

Thanks to the collaboration with Lonely Planet, the street photography mode allows you to take photographs using watermarks and filters that give the images an exclusive and vintage atmosphere. In addition, realme and Lonely Planet have launched a competition starting on June 20, during which 5 professional photographers from 5 different countries have been invited to take part in the judging panel.

The Realme 11 Pro series features the best 120Hz curved display and thanks to the ultra-high ratio 93.65% screen/bodyalso ensured by the very thin frame from 2,33 mm. To ensure excellent grip and handling experience, realme chose precision curvature a 61st after 26 manual panel selections.

The Serie realme 11 Pro supports 1260Hz touch sampling rate and is equipped with the optimization algorithm X-touch 2.0, which greatly reduces unwanted taps in daily use. It’s also super-strong, thanks to double-reinforced glass, which ensures a long-lasting design in both the back and front. The display not only features a super-fast refresh rate of 120Hz, but also 1 billion colors, 950 nits of brightness, 100% P3 color gamut, HDR 10+ and a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1.

The 11 Pro series it also received two eye protection certifications from TÜV Rheinland, offering a combination of strobe-free vision in low light and low blue light conditions, to ease eye strain during long movie and TV marathons.

For those who worry about the fragility of the curved display, the realme 11 Pro Series supports Instant Touch Sampling a 1260 Hz and is equipped with the optimization algorithm X-touch 2.0, which guarantees extreme precision in the touch. This design is also super tough thanks to a double-strengthened glass that protects not only the back, but the front as well. realme also offers a free screen replacement, valid from 20 June 2023 to 19 July 2023, for realme 11 Pro devices 5G Series that can only be purchased from authorized channels.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, the first earphone in the segment with dual coaxial drivers, 50dB noise cancellation and 40 hours ultra-long battery life

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro represents a dramatic improvement in both sound quality and noise cancellation, offering an experience similar to that of high-end earphones. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is the only product in this price segment that uses dual coaxial drivers. Thanks to the 11 mm woofer and 6 mm microplanar tweeter, the earphones are capable of producing original high-quality sound in all frequencies. The 11 mm woofer consists of a 100% high-purity diaphragm. The soft diaphragm offers high resilience and better transient response, enhancing low frequencies by 30% and producing great bass sound. The 6 mm microplanar tweeter, composed of two N52 NdFeB magnets, a flat voice coil and an ultra-thin planar diaphragm, is an industry first. This allows the earphones to reproduce pitch shift and breath details in music.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro supporta LDAC, an industry-leading technology that allows users to stream high-resolution audio via Bluetooth. Thanks to the excellent sound quality, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro has achieved Hi-Res Audio certification. To create a more immersive music experience, Realme Buds Air 5 adopts advanced 360° spatial audio effect technology. This allows users to enjoy a cinematic surround sound experience on any device and with any audio source.

Thanks to the updated noise cancellation technology, realme Buds Air 5 Pro it can reach an active noise cancellation depth of 50dB. This makes the realme Buds Air 5 Pro the most powerful True Wireless Stereo (TWS) noise canceling earphones not only among realme products but also in the industry. They can effectively reduce up to 99.6% of background noise. The maximum depth of noise cancellation has increased by 267% compared to the previous generation. The earphones allow users to immerse themselves in their world at any time and in any noisy environment.

In addition, realme has just released realme C53. It is the first 33W charging smartphone in the segment, with 12GB dynamic RAM and 128GB storage, 50MP AI camera, and the thinnest 7.49mm ultra-slim body in the segment and realme’s C-series.

With over 4 million users in Europe, realme C series has earned a good reputation in terms of camera, storage, fast charging and design. To facilitate users’ daily use experiencerealme C53 aims to end the era of slow charging by offering the first SUPERVOOC charging 33W with high voltage and low current charging technology that requires only 31 minutes to reach 50% charge.

Compared to its predecessor from 10W, the C33, the C53 increased the charging speed by 100%. With a huge 5000mAh battery, C53 delivers worry-free charging performance to enhance your daily using experience.

realme is also proud to announce that it has secured the 21st position in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2023, with a notable jump of 29 places compared to last year. The brand has also become an official partner of the European Games, capturing every wonderful moment of athletes with the realme 11 Pro series.

Prices and availability in Italy

realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 12GB+512GB will be priced at €519.99 with an introductory offer of €469.99.

realme 11 Pro 5G will be available in two variants, with 8GB+256GB for the price of 399.99 € con introductory offer at €369.99, with 8GB+128GB priced at €379.99.

Both models will be available in Sunrise Beige and Astral Black, now on sale in EURONICS, MediaWorld, Unieuro, Expert, Trony, Tim, Wind and Amazon. The realme Buds Air 5 Pro will be available priced at €79.99 in the colors Sunrise Beige and Astral Black, on Amazon.

