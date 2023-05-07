Receive wrong deliveries from Amazon: You can do that

At Amazon, thousands of orders go through the virtual shop counter every day. Mistakes can happen there. However, the number of incorrect deliveries is currently so high that even the consumer advice center is issuing warnings and tips for the worst-case scenario.

Apparently, Amazon customers are increasingly reporting that they are getting other, significantly cheaper products instead of the hardware they ordered. Instead of an iPhone, there are sometimes socks in the package. Such a wrong delivery cannot simply be complained about, since Amazon usually demands the return of the goods that were actually ordered. Then to prove that something else was in the package is difficult for customers. The problem is so far-reaching that even the consumer advice center is now warning of it.

What is the reason for the wrong deliveries on Amazon?

How it comes to the wrong deliveries at Amazon cannot currently be clarified. According to the customers concerned, the delivered goods are often undamaged and in their original packaging. It is therefore possible that there is an error in order management that causes the employees in the logistics centers to simply pack the wrong goods. We asked Amazon about this and received the following statement:

“We work hard to create a trusted shopping experience by protecting customers, selling partners and Amazon from fraud and abuse, and we have systems in place to detect suspicious behavior. If customers are having issues with their orders, we encourage them to contact our customer service directly so we can investigate and take appropriate action.” Amazon

Amazon is currently unable to say exactly how the errors occur. However, the company asks for transparent communication in corresponding cases where customers have received wrong goods. Here you have to see in each individual case how Amazon deals with the situation.

For customers, a wrong delivery means trouble in any case and can possibly be expensive. Because a complaint is, as mentioned at the beginning, difficult. But how can those affected proceed in such a case? The consumer center gives some tips for this.

Wrong goods received? You should

Customers currently ordering from Amazon should exercise extra caution. The consumer advice center advises them to pay attention to certain characteristics when they are delivered. For example, you can check the package for size and weight and refuse acceptance if there are major deviations. Anyone who accepts it should open it with an uninvolved person and ideally film the process. The video can later be forwarded to Amazon as proof of the wrong delivery.

If the wrong goods are actually in the package, you do not have to pay for them. However, Amazon customers should report the wrong delivery immediately, preferably with a photo. As mentioned above, the company itself advises the same. It is also good to keep the package in which the goods were delivered. At the very least, this should apply to the delivery note, on which the weight may be noted. The size of the package can also be proof of why the goods actually ordered could not have been delivered in it.

Although Amazon offers purchases on account, many customers still use advance payment or billing via credit card. Before customers can even receive and check the goods, Amazon has already received the money. In this case, the purchase price can be booked back, but you should refrain from doing so, because then there is a risk of the user account being blocked. Instead, you should enter into a dialogue with Amazon and describe what happened. Also note that the wrongly delivered goods do not belong to you! The consumer centers advise keeping the goods for around six months so that they can be returned in the event of a delivery error.