Home » Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service
Technology

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

by admin
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp). You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) on May 3rd, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Oracle Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2072 (Status: 02.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution. Oracle Linux is an open source operating system available under the GNU General Public License (GPL).

See also  One step forward, one step back

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Oracle Linux to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-1999.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Red Hat Enterprise Linux libwebp (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)
Oracle Linux libwebp (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2072 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2072

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2073 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2073

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2075 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2075

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2076 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2076

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2077 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2077

See also  IT Week 2022, John Elkann (Exor) and Patrick Collison (Stripe) with Maurizio Molinari: ideas to understand the future

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2078 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2078

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2084 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2084

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2085 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2085

Oracle Linux Security Advisory vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-2076.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-2077.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-2078.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp). If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Nothing Phone(2) confirms that it will launch this...

Google and Meta threaten media blockade in Canada

Gran Sasso laboratories, the underground universe

Soundwave Audio officially represents Focal headphone series and...

Bike startup Radish makes it to the finals

Deloitte research: artificial intelligence fundamental for the future...

Razer presents sunglasses for gamers

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Returns to #1 on...

Deloitte research: artificial intelligence fundamental for the future...

Fraunhofer IGD presents VR training environment with coaching...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy