Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp). You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2072 (Status: 02.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remote attack: Yes

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp) Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution. Oracle Linux is an open source operating system available under the GNU General Public License (GPL).

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Oracle Linux to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-1999.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux libwebp (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Oracle Linux libwebp (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2072 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2072

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libwebp). If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/03/2023 – Initial version

