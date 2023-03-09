An IT security alert has been issued for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_openidc). Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on 03/07/2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_openidc) that became known on 05/11/2022. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Fedora Linux, Oracle Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-02C84FE305 (Status: 07.03.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_openidc) – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.1.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_openidc) Bug: Effects when exploiting the known vulnerabilities

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to present false information, disclose confidential information, and conduct a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2021-32786, CVE-2021-39191, CVE-2021-32791 und CVE-2021-32792.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-02C84FE305 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-02c84fe305

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-1823 vom 2022-05-17 (18.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-1823.html

Red Hat Security Advisory vom 2022-05-10 (11.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:1823

Version history of this security alert

This is version 3 of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_openidc). If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/11/2022 – Initial version

05/18/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

03/07/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

