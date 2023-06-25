Redmi K60 Ultra more specifications exposed: with Dimensity 9200+, 120W super flash charge, 1.5K direct screen

【MOBILE】Recently, major brands are preparing to launch a lot of key new mobile phone products. Among them, MediaTek’s half-generation upgraded 5G chipset works are used. In addition to the vivo X90s that will be released next Monday (June 26), there are rumors that Xiaomi’s brand Redmi The flagship model K60 Ultra will also be equipped with Dimensity 9200+.

According to the domestic whistleblower “Digital Chat Station” who spoke on his Weibo account a few days ago, it is expected that iQOO, OnePlus and realme will respectively prepare to release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 1.5K/2K resolution screen, and provide 150W/200W super flash Charge the flagship model. Compared with the K60 Ultra, the key product of Xiaomi’s brand Redmi, it seems that it will not use Qualcomm chipset, but may use MediaTek’s recently released half-generation upgraded 5G chipset Dimensity 9200+.

Although Redmi’s flagship positioning models are rarely sold in markets outside China, the top-of-the-line K-series models of the Bank of China have always had good sales performance in the street market. It is expected that the K60 Ultra, which may be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, may also become one of the most popular mobile phones in the street. According to reports, the device may be equipped with a 1.5K resolution narrow-frame flat screen, and supports 120W super flash charging technology; at the same time, the production process will remove the plastic bracket to make the screen more closely attached to the body, bringing a more beautiful and integrated appearance.

Source: Weibo, Kuaidi Technology