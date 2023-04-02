Some tablet users would like you to have a brisk refresh rate, even in the more affordable range. With the newly released Redmi Tab with a 10.6″ display size, a 90 Hz refresh rate is integrated. The price is already off 237,15€ on Ebay.de los.

Redmi Pad Display 10,61″ 90 Hz IPS-LCD, 2000 x 1200p, 400 nits processor MediaTek Helio G99, Octa-Core 2,2 GHz, 6nm graphics chip ARM Mali G57 random access memory 3/4 GB LPDDR4X Internal memory 64/128 GB, expandable, UFS 2.2 main camera 8 MP front camera 8 MP ultra wide angle 105° viewing angle, center, people focus battery pack 8000 mAh, 18 Watts loaded

22.5W charger connectivity Dual-Band WLAN AC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-Typ-C Features 4 speakers, Dolby Atmos operating system MIUI 13 for Pad dimensions / weight 250,38 x 157,98 x 7,05 mm / 445g

Mid-range hardware and 90 Hz display

With the built Helio G99 Octa-Core the one with maximum 2,2 Ghz clocked, you achieve a good mid-range performance, expressed in numbers at around 356,000 Antutu points lands. So you are more than just prepared for the standard everyday life and can also easily play any games. The cheapest version comes with 3/64GB (LPDDR4x/UFS 2.2) at the early bird price of €269.90 instead of RRP €299.90 sold that 4/128GB version is included 329,90€.

If the respective app or game also supports it, even with one 90 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz. This makes the system/display run smoother and is easier on the eyes in the display. The resolution of 10.6 inches huge IPS-LC-Displays is more normal 2000 x 1200 pixelswhat a pixel density von 219 ppi results.

The brightness of the panel is included 400 Nits and the Contrast ratio lies by 1500:1. There is also a certificate from TÜV Rheinland for blue light reduction, which is easier on the eyes in the evening.

Four speakers & Dolby Atmos

For the sound 4 speakers, two left and two right, held in landscape format, installed. One Dolby Atmos Certification is also available. Of course, we cannot judge how good the sound actually is without a test device.

However, you shouldn’t expect too much from the “Dolby Atmos” playback. With 4 speakers, the object-based sound format cannot begin to offer what Dolby Atmos actually is: add another level in the playback.

As for the rest of the connectivity, there are no big surprises: Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-Band WLAN 2,4 & 5 GHz, USB-Typ-C as well as one SD cards Slot for memory expansion. On the back lies one 8 megapixel main camera, on the front, placed in the middle, another 8-Megapixel-Camera with 105° viewing angle and FocusFrame face tracking for video conferences etc.

Neither the press conference in Munich nor the current technical data on Mi.com revealed which version the MIUI for Pads has. The assumption is that it is also about MIUI 13 and Android 12 should act.

Large 8000mAh battery

Despite the chic and slim design, there is still room in the aluminum casing (250.38 x 157.98 x 7.05mm, 445g weight) found a strong 8000 mAh transplant the battery inside. But only loaded with 18 Weven if a 22,5 Watt big power adapter to the scope of delivery enclosed.