Relatech e Oracle Netsuite, progetti ERP in cloud

Relatech strengthen the partnership with Oracle Netsuite for the implementation of ERP business applications in the cloud and to support the digitization of companies.

Relatech is able to expand the traditional management functions of the solutions ERP thanks to the integration with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence. In particular, through the integrated ReBES offer, Relatech accompanies companies in digitization through services of business assessment, process re-engineering and development of tailor-made solutions. The collaboration with Oracle Netsuite, an integrated, flexible and scalable cloud management solution, allows you to extract

all the value from the design of integrated digital systems.

Service ReBES is part of the Relatech commercial offer which is based on RePlatforma digital platform aggregator of technologies, methodologies and know-how deriving from the experience of all the companies of the group and from the ecosystem of technological partners of primary standing, including Oracle NetSuite.

Cloud ERP projects

There are numerous successful case histories of customers in the Relatech portfolio who have decided to adopt cloud solutions with Oracle NetSuite business applications to make their systems and business processes more efficient; between these Nio Cocktails, BluClad, Logisan, Movinlog, Basco which, although from different market sectors, have seized the advantages of an efficient and concrete Cloud solution.