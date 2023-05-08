Reliability and scalability: Easy Three-Phase Modular UPS

From Schneider Electric comes Easy Three-Phase Modular UPS. A 50-250 kW solution that is characterized by reliability, scalability and simplicity.

This rugged uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect your critical loads. It also offers the Live Swap function, a way to replace power modules and static bypass in total safety. While the UPS works in OnLine Double Conversion mode, verified by third parties.

Easy Modular Three-Phase UPS

The solution is available in 50-250 kW capacity with scalable configuration N+1. It supports EcoStruxureTM architecture, which offers remote monitoring services. With scalability at the forefront, Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular allows for a capital optimized investment package. Based primarily on the growth of your needs. It is part of Schneider Electric’s Green Premium portfolio, which guarantees energy efficiency, durability, recyclability and transparency. So as to help reduce the environmental impact.

A highly efficient design

The system features advanced technologies such as high-efficiency design, intelligent battery management, and real-time monitoring. In addition to the control features, which make it one of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient UPS solutions.

Business continuity made easy

Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables customers to reduce capital expenses through an optimized spending model. THE downtime programmed are significantly reduced thanks to the power modules Live Swapable. Self-diagnosed and certified by third parties and to the static switch, i.e. how to replace the power and static bypass modules in total safety. While the UPS works in OnLine Double Conversion mode, thus increasing reliability and availability in a small footprint.

Reliability, scalability and simplicity for Easy Three-Phase Modular UPS

The solution is easy to configure, install and in maintenance. This allows you to speed up the implementation process. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is part of Schneider Electric’s Easy UPS 3phase product portfolio. It focuses on key features to meet customer needs at an affordable cost.