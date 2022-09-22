In the past, Xbox Series X console users had to play Xbox One disc games, and they needed to perform a connection DRM check every time they started the game, which was inconvenient for some players who could not connect to the Internet. It turns out that this arrangement has been secretly cancelled earlier, and Microsoft has officially confirmed that the Xbox Series X console will no longer need to check the connection to play Xbox One disc games.

Eden Marie, head of engineering at Xbox, confirmed that the check has been lifted since the 2206 system update, explaining that data has been collected since the Series X/S console launched in 2020, and the team believes that the vast majority of Xbox One disc games are no longer available. Wiring compatibility check is required. However, Mies stressed that some Xbox One games still require a connection after installation, as updates are required to ensure the best possible gaming experience.

Although the small changes to the Xbox this time have been welcomed by players, there are still players who hope that the related arrangements can go further, and the original Xbox game discs and games downloaded through Game Pass do not need to pass the connection check. The above check does not exist for the Xbox Series S, because the console does not support disc installation, and all games must be downloaded through official Microsoft-approved channels.

