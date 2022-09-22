Original title: Little Black Schroeder is determined to return to the Lakers’ backcourt and the running-in has attracted attention

On the eve of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers found a familiar face, that is, Dennis Schroder, who played for the 2020-21 season.

The addition of Schroder made the Lakers’ backcourt lineup crowded. The media speculated that the purpose of the team’s deployment was to increase the depth or prepare for sending Russell Westbrook away. How would the head coach produce a set? Good food, all walks of life are waiting to see.

Schroder signed a one-year contract with the Lakers worth $2.64 million. It is understood that he had an eye-catching performance in the European Championships and received invitations from several teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, etc. In the end, Schroder chose to return to the Lakers. )related.

The two worked together with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2018 and are quite familiar with each other. In that year, Schroder grew significantly under the enlightenment of Ham. In the 2017-18 season, his single-game scoring reached new highs. On March 20, 2018, he scored a career record of 41 points against the Jazz.

The Lakers first traded with the Utah Jazz on August 25, bringing in Patrick Beverley, and now they have brought in Schroder, making the outside world suspicious. As a result, the current members of the backcourt are: Westbrook, Beverly, Schroder, Reaves (Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn), etc. Whoever starts and who is on the bench is foggy Looking at the flowers, I can’t figure out what medicine is sold in Ham’s gourd.

The last time Schroder was poor with the Lakers, he averaged 15 points and 5 assists per game while shooting only 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. However, that was under former coach Frank Vogel.

In the 2022-23 season, the personnel are gone, and it is Hamm who is in charge of the soldiers, and Schroder led the German men’s basketball team to make a big surprise. He scored an average of 21.6 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 7 games, showing that his skills are still the same, and there are many more. The experience of the competition made the Lakers decide to take another gamble and bring Schroder back to Los Angeles.

The decision wasn’t a miracle, the fact that Ham discussed it with general manager Rob Pelinka and was convinced that Schroder was a viable player in free agency. Likewise, the decision was backed by LeBron James, who publicly welcomed Schroeder to come back in the past two days through social media posts.

However, the Lakers had already done experiments two years ago. Schroder and James were not better than Westbrook. In addition, they went to Boston and Houston as a shooter. Rhodes value play. Perhaps, the Lakers will follow the old route and let Schroder start off the bench, after all, he took off the 2019-20 sixth man, showing that is the most suitable position.

It is conceivable that Schroder is no longer a key player, and is mostly playing the bench thug, who should be taken over by other guards in starting or critical moments. Of course, Schroder has just made a name for himself in the European Championship. The next step is to prove that he has a positive impact on the team. Whether the Lakers can return to the playoffs in the end depends on whether he can sign next season.

The Lakers now give Hamm full power to build the team, including recruiting former soldiers, and if necessary, he can also bench Westbrook, as long as the result can be won. However, apart from James and Anthony Davis, the complete outline of the Lakers has not yet been seen. Ham is trying to put together a winning lineup, and all walks of life are closely observing the ability of the new coach.





Editor: