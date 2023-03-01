As you could imagine, Carlos Alcaraz is forced to miss the ATP500 in Acapulco, Mexico. The Spaniard, after the ATP500 Final in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) lost against Cameron Norrie, underwent diagnostic tests after suffering a muscle problem during the final act. It was Alcaraz himself who explained the situation on social media.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play @abiertomexicanodetenis. I have a grade 1 hamstring strain in my right leg which will take me out for several days based on the findings I had this morning. It pains me a lot not to compete here, but now is the time to think about recovering to try and be ready as soon as possible. I hope we will see you again soon”.

At this point everyone is wondering if the Iberian tightrope walker will be at the start Masters1000 at Indian Wells and Miamitournaments in which Carlitos has to defend many points, remembering the semifinal reached in California and the success in Florida of 2022. Let’s talk about 1360 points and in the event of a forfeit, they could have a significant impact on the ranking of the young student of Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Spanish media are optimistic about recovery times, speaking of a week’s break which would be enough to face the American away match. However, the repetitiveness of the injuries in the case of Alcaraz, speaking of such a young tennis player, fuels many perplexities, also for the type of injuries.

