Collision between trains in Greece, the story of a witness: «Scary image»

Collision between trains in Greece, the story of a witness: «Scary image»

The man who witnessed the accident: « The passenger train was going at about 160 km/h. People were looking around, they didn’t know where they were”

(LaPresse) Vassilis Polyzos ha assistito all’iAccident occurred on Tuesday evening in Greece between two trains.

The tragedy occurred in the area of ​​Evangelimos, near Tempes. A freight train and one carrying hundreds of passengers collided causing the death of 36 people. The toll of the wounded, on the other hand, amounts to 85.

«The first picture was scary because there were many large pieces of steel everywhere. The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight. The passenger train was going about 160 kilometers per hour and there was a clear head-on collision“, said Vassilis Polyzos.

“People were naturally scared, very scared. They looked around, they searched. They didn’t know where they were,” added the witness. (Lapresse)

March 1, 2023 – Updated March 1, 2023, 09:05 am

