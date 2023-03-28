Home Technology reservations finally open also on Amazon Italy
If there is a company that in recent years has managed to break the mold by imposing itself on the tech sector both in terms of design and overall quality, this is Nothing. Fresh from the review of the Nothing Ears (2), let’s go back to the new transparent TWS for an important novelty.

As we write, in fact, you can start pre-ordering the second generation earphones on Amazon Italy and they will arrive also on the WindTre eshopgoing to converge with the reservations made on the official Nothing portal.

Orders will be fulfilled starting March 29, 2023, at least as far as Amazon is concerned, with free Prime shipping and fast delivery.

We recall that it is a generation of confirmation, which raises the bar of quality by first looking at the user experience, with major improvements to the official app and calibration methods, but also supports the aspects that had already convinced the first model, such as the ANC and a convincing sound for the price range.

Recall that this is the company’s first official product for 2023, after a encouraging debut in the tech landscape both for Nothing Ear (1) and for the brand’s smartphone.
To find out more about the latter, we refer you to our review of Nothing Phone (1), a solid and amazing smartphone, especially for being the first by Carl Pei and associates.

