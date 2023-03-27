Resident Evil 4 Remake／BioHazard 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 5-8 Video Explosion Raiders｜Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally officially launched, this time Leon returns again, broke into the mysterious village alone, looking for the president’s daughter, However, he was involved in another crisis… Continue the story of Chapters 9-12.



The plot of this episode “Resident Evil 4” describes that 6 years after the outbreak of the biochemical incident in Raccoon City, Leon, one of the survivors at that time, was recruited (semi-forced) to serve as the president’s agent, and was tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter Ashley, so he was alone Go to Spain.

Chapter 9

Leon finally reunites with Ashley, but she seems to blame herself for her actions. After Ashley was released by Leon, the two continued to set off to meet Luis.

Chapter 10

Ashley decides to muster up his courage to rescue Leon who was trapped in a trap, but not long after the two meet again, Ashley is captured by the enemy again, and Leon has to go deep into the castle again to rescue.

Chapter 11

Leon fell into a trap, went deep underground in the castle, and met Luis. The two had no other choice, so they had to work together to go back to the ground and rescue Ashley.

Chapter 12

Jack Krauser used to be Leon’s mentor, but today he became one of the people who kidnapped Ashley and took Luis’s life mercilessly. In order to fulfill Luis’ last wish, Leon set out to find Ashley with anger and confusion.