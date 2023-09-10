Have you just seen the video of a song that you really like and want to get it for free on your device or PC? You should know there are different methods to download music from Youtube for freesome are immediate, and involve the use of online services for download, while others require an app or program to be installed on your device.

In both cases, these are systems that do not apply any hidden costs and allow you to scaricare MP3 da Youtube in a few seconds.

If you want an immediate and minimally invasive solution, i Online sites to convert videos to music for free, it is the best. Fast, intuitive, just enter the URL of the YouTube video you are interested in and start the conversion to audio format.

If, however, you want a tool to always have available, ready to use, then we recommend it specific apps and software. But let’s see how to download music from Youtube for free with both systems.

Download music from Youtube to PC

Before suggesting some online service, you must, first of all, obtain the link to the video you are interested in from music streaming platformnecessary to convert it to audio and make the final download.

Open your browser and go to Youtubesearch for the video and then copy the URL which you find at the top of the address bar. You can do this by selecting along its entire length and then right-clicking and from the drop-down menu, up “Copy”, or with the keyboard combination Ctrl+C.

Alternatively, under the Youtube video, by clicking on share button (arrow icon), you can capture the link by clicking on “Copy”. Now let’s see how to proceed.

Free YouTube Downloader online

It’s a free online service which allows the download videos from YouTube and over 10,000 websites. Available in Italian, it supports various formats such as HD, MP4, AVI, 3GP e altri.

You can download high definition videos for free and convert them to formats compatible with devices such as iPhone, Android e PSP. It also allows downloading entire playlists from YouTube to MP4 and converting videos to MP3 files for offline listening.

It offers multiple features in a single, powerful solution download tool and multimedia content management.

Just paste the URL of the YouTube video into the appropriate bar on the homepage and select the audio format to download the song.

4K YouTube to MP3 (Windows/macOS)

4K YouTube to MP3 is a software for converting audio tracks from online videos. In addition to MP3 it also offers the possibility of saving audio in formats such as OGG is M4Aallowing you to adjust the bit rate to find the right balance between speed and quality.

The program is not limited to YouTube, but also works on platforms like Vimeo, Flickr, Facebook e SoundCloud.

Just copy the video URL from your browser and click “Paste URL” to start. Without additional software, the free version is suitable for everyday use, but upgrading to the premium version offers the Download entire playlists.

Download free music from Youtube to smartphone

If you want to download directly to your smartphone, then you can use one of the many applications to download free music available in the stores.

We have chosen two solutions for you: one for iOS and another for Android devices.

Total Downloader (iOS)

One of the best apps for download MP3 music from Youtube to iPhone, available for free in the Apple App Store. Among the various functions it allows you to download music from Youtube, starting from a video and converting the file to MP3with just a few steps.

Music can be stored on the device, but also on major cloud accounts including Google Drive, OneDrive, DropBox e iCloud. Furthermore, you can also access your archive from a PC or Mac.

TubeMaker (Android)

TubeMaker is an app for downloading videos from YouTube and other platforms to Android devices, and allows you to enjoy content offline without needing a data connection.

It’s possible download videos in various formats, including MP4 and WebM, with different resolutions, including 1080p. Furthermore, you can estrarre l’audio in M4A, OGG o MP3 in various qualities. TubeMaker also supports downloading from services like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, and others.

The app offers a user-friendly interface, a built-in media player, advanced download management, and customization options, such as file saving and download speed limits.

The file is a .apk, you will have to give your smartphone permission to install apps not present in the Google Play Store (taking full responsibility).

