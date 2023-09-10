Al-Sisi and Erdogan meet and stress the importance of advancing the course of relations between the two countries

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 summit meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Egyptian presidential spokesman, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the two presidents stressed the importance of working to advance the course of relations between the two countries and building on tangible progress in order to resume various bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a photo from the account of the Egyptian presidential spokesman

The two presidents also expressed their keenness to strengthen regional cooperation, as a well-established strategic approach, within a framework of mutual respect, common interest and sincere intentions, in a way that contributes to maintaining security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The official spokesman added that the meeting dealt with exchanging visions on developments in regional situations of common interest, as well as ways to intensify consultation and coordination between the two countries to enhance all aspects of bilateral relations, in the interest of the two countries and the two peoples.

This is the second meeting between the two presidents after the meeting that brought them together in Qatar in November 2022 on the sidelines of the opening of the World Cup in Qatar.

Egypt and Turkey held several official rounds in order to resume normal relations, after years of tension.

Last February, the Egyptian President made a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, during which he offered his condolences and sympathy to the victims of the horrific earthquake that struck Turkey, leaving thousands of victims and wounded.

Last March, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that there would be an upcoming meeting between the Egyptian President and his Turkish counterpart.

Sisi and Schulz discuss regional and international files

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in India, President Sisi met today, Sunday, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Egyptian presidential spokesman, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the two leaders praised the development of the course of bilateral relations between Egypt and Germany in all fields, which was reflected in the rate and intensity of the exchange of visits between senior officials of the two countries over the past years, stressing the aspiration to maximize joint cooperation during the coming period and enhance Political coordination and consultation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – a photo from the account of the Egyptian presidential spokesman

The two sides also reviewed existing cooperation frameworks in various fields, especially in the transportation, manufacturing, and energy sectors, as well as working to increase German investments in Egypt and advance economic cooperation between the two sides.

The official spokesman added that the meeting also touched on reviewing ways to coordinate efforts between the two countries in the field of combating illegal immigration, in addition to developments in a number of regional and international issues of common interest, most notably the crisis in Sudan, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

