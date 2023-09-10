Los Angeles Residents to Receive Monthly Payments of $1,000 through Guaranteed Income Program

Los Angeles to Provide Monthly Payments of $1,000 to Former Foster Youth

Los Angeles, CA – Starting September 15, residents eligible for a guaranteed income program in Los Angeles will begin receiving their monthly payment of $1,000, aiming to provide them with much-needed financial aid. This initiative, known as the Breathe pilot program, is specifically designed for former foster youth of the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.

A total of 1,200 individuals were selected to receive monthly payments for a period of two to three years. The program is set to issue payments on the 15th of each month. The first registrations were conducted on March 31, 2022, with the first 1,000 recipients classified. The second round of registrations took place from June 20 to July 3, resulting in the selection of the remaining 200 beneficiaries.

All residents chosen for the Breathe guaranteed income program fall within the age range of 21 to 23, and they will continue to receive payments until August 2025.

The primary objective of the program, according to the Los Angeles County Strength-Based Community Change agency, is to provide financial relief and new opportunities for the recipients. The guaranteed income aims to alleviate stress and expand the horizons of the beneficiaries, enabling them to pursue education and job training that may have been previously deferred. Additionally, the program encourages active participation in their communities.

The Breathe pilot program represents a significant step by the city of Los Angeles to address the financial challenges faced by former foster youth. By providing them with a reliable source of income, it is hoped that these individuals will have a greater chance at achieving their goals and securing a better future.

As the first batch of monthly payments arrives, the success and impact of the program are yet to be determined. However, for the 1,200 selected beneficiaries, the guaranteed income initiative is a welcome opportunity that will help them navigate the challenges they face.

The Breathe pilot program serves as an example of how guaranteed income initiatives can play a pivotal role in addressing economic disparities and supporting vulnerable populations. It remains to be seen if this program will pave the way for similar initiatives in other cities across the United States.

