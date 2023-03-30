Home Technology Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜A list of solutions to all bounty missions
Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake walkthrough full bounty mission solution list｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake has been officially launched. The following is the game strategy of “Hong Kong 01” Technology Plaything Channel, providing a total of 16 chapters of the game 19 bounty missions (commissioned) solutions.

Reward task (entrustment) is solved within a limited time and rich rewards

During the entire game process, you can receive multiple “reward missions” issued by merchants (interact with the blue notice on the map), and the content is generally to obtain or destroy specific items, or knock down specific powerful enemies, etc. After completing the reward task and talking to the merchant, you can get “Spinel” as a reward. Kistler can be used to exchange items that cannot be purchased with money (pesetas) at the merchant. It is recommended to complete these tasks as much as possible to increase income.

Also the playerDo not need to accept the task first to start, the part completed before accepting the task will be automatically counted. For example, destroying the blue badge can destroy the target first and then accept the task.Just to actually complete the bounty to get paid, stillMust find and interact with the bounty noticeand then the conversation with the merchant is considered complete and the reward can be obtained.

The things that can be exchanged for spinel are quite good, the most important thing is the treasure map of each region. The treasures on the map are the main source of income for players, and if you have a treasure map, you will not miss the treasure. Afterwards, it is recommended to change to the “high-magnification scope” first, which can zoom in 3 times and aim at it, which is useful in many places. The next exchange is relatively free. You can directly exchange treasures for money, or save them for exclusive enhancement coupons.

NoticeBounty missions are time-limited, after completing a specific chapter, you will no longer be able to complete the previous commission. In the plot, it is after the player “transfers” each time (from the village to the castle, from the castle to the isolated island).SpecificallyAfter entering Chapter 6, the missions of Chapters 1~5 cannot be completed,as well asAfter entering Chapter 13, you cannot complete the tasks in Chapters 6~12; so it’s best to complete it within the chapter where the bounty was received.

For the receiving location and completion method of the reward task in each chapter, please refer to another article:

