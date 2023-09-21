Resident Evil 4 Unveils Thrilling New DLC ‘Separate Ways’ and Announces Limited-Time Sale

Resident Evil 4 Launches New DLC “Separate Ways” for Players to Explore Hidden Plots

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fans of the acclaimed video game “Resident Evil 4” are in for a treat, as its highly anticipated additional DLC, “Separate Ways,” has been officially launched today. This exciting new content allows players to delve deeper into the main story and uncover hidden plots. Coinciding with the DLC release, the main game of Resident Evil 4 is currently on sale for a limited time.

The “Separate Ways” DLC promises a thrilling experience, as players embark on a top-secret mission with Ada Wong. This additional DLC offers a new perspective on the main story, while retaining the core action experience of the game. Expect to encounter new 3D action gameplay and delve into Ada Wong’s unique and suspenseful journey. To get a taste of what awaits, check out the trailer available on the official website.

In addition to the “Separate Ways” DLC, the popular free game mode “Mercenary Mode” now welcomes new playable characters, adding even more excitement and variety to the gameplay.

Furthermore, Capcom has announced the upcoming launch of “Resident Evil 4 VR Mode” for the PlayStation®5 version of the game. This highly anticipated free DLC will be exclusive to PlayStation®VR2 and can be played within the entirety of the main game. Brace yourself for an immersive and hair-raising rescue mission as you join Leon S. Kennedy in the fight against terror. Look out for its winter release.

To celebrate the Tokyo Game Show 2023, “Resident Evil 4” is currently offering its first-ever discount. Players can enjoy a 34% discount on the Steam version of the main game if purchased before September 25th. With the launch of the “Separate Ways” DLC today, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the main game and explore all the additional content it now offers. For more details on the sale, visit the official website of “Resident Evil 4.”

Don’t miss the Capcom online program at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, scheduled to be broadcast at 2:00 pm (UTC) today, September 21. This program will unveil the latest game information from Capcom, so be sure to tune in for exciting updates. The live broadcast can be accessed through Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show 2023 live broadcast website.

“Separate Ways” DLC Details:

– Product Name: “Separate Ways”

– Compatible Platforms: PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam)

– Number of Players: 1

– Release Date: September 21, 2023 (Thursday)

– Trademark: CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023. All rights reserved.

– Official Website: [Link to the official website]

Resident Evil 4 continues to captivate players with its gripping storyline and intense gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates and immerse yourself in this iconic survival horror game.

Copyright: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

