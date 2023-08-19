Home » Retrieving and sending messages is currently not possible
Technology

Retrieving and sending messages is currently not possible

by admin
Retrieving and sending messages is currently not possible

This Saturday evening, Discord is having problems providing its users with their sent messages. It is currently not possible to send messages to your friends or even to servers.

Already in the Past we reported to you about a disruption in one of the largest communication media for gaming called Discord. Now, for the first time, a fault occurs again. When you send text messages to your friends or even to your servers, you currently receive a message in red text that says that the messages have not been sent. You may even get a message that the message could not actually be sent. Messages viewed in the past are still displayed.

Discord down: what to do now?

Instead of using Discord, you can also switch to alternatives such as TeamSpeak or Skype. Classic telephoning with smaller groups of gamblers is also an option here. In addition, the former solution is even server-independent and almost always accessible. According to the Discord Status page, the issue is still being investigated and an update will be released.

Update um 22:06: The problem seems to be fixed now. Have fun entertaining!

We will keep you up to date.

recommendations for you

See also  Why the European Space Agency is increasingly interested in video games

You may also like

Sony Upgrades Soundbars and Wireless Speaker System for...

Psychological Horror Game ‘Alan Wake 2’ Release Delayed...

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background...

Microplastics detected in sea air off Norway

WhatsApp Introduces HD Photo Sharing Option, Maintaining Original...

What is and how to use Gmail

This case doubles as a portable monitor

Release Date of Horror Action Game ‘Alan Wake...

Kyocera extends FRIDURIT guarantee – Technology Science Research

The Highly Anticipated iPhone 15: Features, Release Date,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy