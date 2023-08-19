Retrieving and sending messages is currently not possible

This Saturday evening, Discord is having problems providing its users with their sent messages. It is currently not possible to send messages to your friends or even to servers.

Already in the Past we reported to you about a disruption in one of the largest communication media for gaming called Discord. Now, for the first time, a fault occurs again. When you send text messages to your friends or even to your servers, you currently receive a message in red text that says that the messages have not been sent. You may even get a message that the message could not actually be sent. Messages viewed in the past are still displayed.

Discord down: what to do now?

Instead of using Discord, you can also switch to alternatives such as TeamSpeak or Skype. Classic telephoning with smaller groups of gamblers is also an option here. In addition, the former solution is even server-independent and almost always accessible. According to the Discord Status page, the issue is still being investigated and an update will be released.

Update um 22:06: The problem seems to be fixed now. Have fun entertaining!

We will keep you up to date.

