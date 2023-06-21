Home » return! The sequel of “Detective Pikachu” was released, and Dengeki will be launched in October this year | 4Gamers
return! The sequel of "Detective Pikachu" was released, and Dengeki will be launched in October this year

return! The sequel of "Detective Pikachu" was released, and Dengeki will be launched in October this year

Nintendo released the latest work “Detective Pikachu Return” during the “Nintendo Direct 2023.6. 21” earlier. Yes, the uncle (?) Electric mouse is back.

The new work will soon be released on October 6th. There is not much information at present, only that the whole team will return to solve the mysteries related to Pokémon.

Nintendo Direct 2023.6.21 full VOD

