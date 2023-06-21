return! The sequel of “Detective Pikachu” was released, and Dengeki will be launched in October this year | 4Gamers

Nintendo released the latest work “Detective Pikachu Return” during the “Nintendo Direct 2023.6. 21” earlier. Yes, the uncle (?) Electric mouse is back.

The new work will soon be released on October 6th. There is not much information at present, only that the whole team will return to solve the mysteries related to Pokémon.

Solve mysteries with the personality-packed Detective Pikachu in Detective Pikachu Returns, coming to #NintendoSwitch on Oct. 6! pic.twitter.com/6Kq4rxW0u3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Nintendo Direct 2023.6.21 full VOD

