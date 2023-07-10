Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 – A Business Notebook with Restrained Performance and Sleek Design

Lenovo Introduces ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Business Laptop with Improved Performance and Sleek Design

ezone.hk recently tested and unboxed various e-sports and business notebooks, and one standout option is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. This 11th generation ThinkPad delivers a restrained and stable appearance without compromising on performance. Featuring the 13th generation Intel processor, it offers improved speed and efficiency. Let’s take a closer look at the surprises and specifications of this new Lenovo laptop.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is designed with a low-key and restrained style, weighing only 1.12 kg. Made from carbon fiber and magnesium alloy, it meets the MIL-STD 810H standard certification of the US Department of Defense. With a 13th generation Intel Core i7-1370P processor with vPro, Intel Iris Xe image processing chip, Windows 10 system, 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4/4 memory, and 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM, it offers powerful performance. The matte keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop is equipped with 2 USB-A slots, 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C slots, 1 HDMI output port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED anti-glare screen, a full HD infrared camera lens, and supports Dolby Atmos sound effects. The price starts from HK$13,998, making it an ideal choice for business professionals seeking a high-performance and stylish device.

Additional features include a 180-degree hinge, making it easy to lie flat and present or share content. The casing weighs only 1.12 kg, making it convenient for on-the-go professionals. The keyboard offers a comfortable and refreshing feel for long typing sessions. The dual fans and rear vents ensure optimal heat dissipation.

The screen of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a 14-inch 2.8K OLED anti-glare, non-touch screen with a screen ratio of 16:10. The anti-reflective design, along with Eyesafe certification, ensures comfortable viewing without straining the eyes. The full HD infrared mobile network camera with computer vision technology provides clear images and user privacy protection.

The audio system features four 360-degree four-array microphones with AI noise reduction function, delivering crystal clear audio. The laptop is powered by a 65W USB-C plug.

Benchmark tests reveal impressive performance, with Geekbench 6 CPU multi-core scores reaching 6204 points and GPU scores reaching 14862 points. In the 3D Mark test, the laptop scored more than 1400 points, making it suitable for business tasks and light gaming. The CrystalDiskMark test recorded reading and writing speeds of nearly 4000MB/s and more than 3400MB/s, respectively, showcasing PCIe Gen4 level performance.

The screen display quality is sharp and clear for text, with wide viewing angles. While the video color may not be as vibrant, the content remains visible from various angles. The laptop provides excellent audio quality, presenting three-dimensional and clear human voices.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is priced at HK$13,998 and is now available for purchase. For more information, visit the official Lenovo website.

