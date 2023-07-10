The proposal of the Minister of Transport that generates criticism

Mobility has become a topic of discussion in recent months in which authorities have studied some alternatives, in addition to the pick and plate to improve this aspect.

Recently the Minister of Transport, William Camargo mentioned that since National government Some alternatives were being evaluated to decongest the cities and improve their mobility.

One of them consisted of some significant restrictions for yellow plate vehicles, where he revealed that one of the proposals was that only public service circulate during peak hours, leaving private cars and motorcycles stored.

The statement immediately received a lot of criticism and questioning, as many people argued that this type of solution does not respond to the needs of the city, much less ordinary citizens.

These statements were shared in the midst of the minister’s meetings with the country’s representatives who sought to be heard about some strategies to improve the work for this union in the country.

