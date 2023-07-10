Home » The proposal of the Minister of Transport that generates criticism
News

The proposal of the Minister of Transport that generates criticism

by admin
The proposal of the Minister of Transport that generates criticism

Mobility has become a topic of discussion in recent months in which authorities have studied some alternatives, in addition to the pick and plate to improve this aspect.

Recently the Minister of Transport, William Camargo mentioned that since National government Some alternatives were being evaluated to decongest the cities and improve their mobility.

One of them consisted of some significant restrictions for yellow plate vehicles, where he revealed that one of the proposals was that only public service circulate during peak hours, leaving private cars and motorcycles stored.

Also read: Myths and truths about fentanyl in Colombia

Also: New details would confirm the death of Iván Márquez

The statement immediately received a lot of criticism and questioning, as many people argued that this type of solution does not respond to the needs of the city, much less ordinary citizens.

These statements were shared in the midst of the minister’s meetings with the country’s representatives who sought to be heard about some strategies to improve the work for this union in the country.

See also  Indepaz revealed breaches of the ceasefire with several armed groups

You may also like

Mayor’s Office restarts the Ciudad Equidad health center

Liveblog: ++ USA: Requirements for the use of...

Six killed in an attack on a nursery...

Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting Mother During Fight...

Guangdong Launches Eighth Batch of National Drug Collections,...

Vernect, an XR solution company, connects virtual and...

How is Huila in DD: HH?

29-year-old died in a car accident in the...

7 Moroccan parties participate in a conference in...

another early warning

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy