NBA In-Season Tournament, all the details

Last night the NBA revealed details of the In-Season Tournament, the new annual competition for all 30 teams that will debut in the 2023-24 regular season.

The tournament will kick off on Friday, November 3 and conclude with the Final Four at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7-9.

– Groups:

the 30 teams were drawn into groups of five within their conference. Each team will play against every opponent in its group, with two games at home and two away – on the “Tournament Nights”, days dedicated only to the tournament.

I 6 groups:

– Knockout rounds.

Eight teams will advance to the next round: the first in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the best second in the two Conferences). The knockout quarter-finals will be played on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 December, the winners going to Las Vegas for the final round.

In total there will be 67 matches in the In-Season Tournament, and they will be counted towards the regular season standings (excluding only the grand final).

In the 2023-24 season, therefore, each team will continue to play 82 regular season games, including those in the two phases of the tournament.

–Jackpot

For the 2023-24 season, the In-Season Tournament prize pool will be awarded to players from the 8 teams that qualify for the quarterfinals:

– winning team: $500,000 each

– other finalist: 200,000 dollars

– eliminated in the semi-finals: $100,000

– eliminated in the quarterfinals: $50,000 each

The NBA today unveiled details of the In-Season Tournament, a new annual competition for all 30 teams that will debut in the 2023-24 regular season. The tournament will tip off Nov. 3, and the Championship will be played Dec. 9 in Las Vegas. More info: pic.twitter.com/KRUtdaTilT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 9, 2023