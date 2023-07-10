Home » NBA In-Season Tournament, all the details
Sports

NBA In-Season Tournament, all the details

by admin
NBA In-Season Tournament, all the details

Last night the NBA revealed details of the In-Season Tournament, the new annual competition for all 30 teams that will debut in the 2023-24 regular season.

The tournament will kick off on Friday, November 3 and conclude with the Final Four at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7-9.

– Groups:

the 30 teams were drawn into groups of five within their conference. Each team will play against every opponent in its group, with two games at home and two away – on the “Tournament Nights”, days dedicated only to the tournament.

I 6 groups:

– Knockout rounds.

Eight teams will advance to the next round: the first in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the best second in the two Conferences). The knockout quarter-finals will be played on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 December, the winners going to Las Vegas for the final round.

In total there will be 67 matches in the In-Season Tournament, and they will be counted towards the regular season standings (excluding only the grand final).

In the 2023-24 season, therefore, each team will continue to play 82 regular season games, including those in the two phases of the tournament.

Jackpot

For the 2023-24 season, the In-Season Tournament prize pool will be awarded to players from the 8 teams that qualify for the quarterfinals:

– winning team: $500,000 each
– other finalist: 200,000 dollars
– eliminated in the semi-finals: $100,000
– eliminated in the quarterfinals: $50,000 each

You may also like

Benjamin Mendy heard Monday during his second trial

Shapovalov will deal with a knee problem after...

LSU Teammates Make MLB Draft History with No....

Norrkoping vs Halmstad: A Mid-Lower Team’s Battle for...

Paul Pogba: Tears & troubles in Turin –...

16-year-old Andreeva is in the round of 16

The Ashes 2023: England have to capitalise on...

Victor Wembanyama Shines in Summer League: Putting Infamy...

Logan Webb’s Complete Game and JD Davis’ Home...

The prowess of the Wimbledon referee who catches...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy