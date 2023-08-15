Review: Samsung Z Fold 5 Original Stand-Type Protective Case with Ring Strap and S-Pen Compatibility

Samsung’s latest release, the Z Fold 5, has been making waves in the tech industry. With its innovative design and top-notch features, it’s no wonder that users are clamoring to get their hands on this cutting-edge device. And with any new phone, comes the need for a protective case.

Enter the Z Fold 5 original stand-type protective case. This handy accessory not only offers protection for your new machine but also comes with a hidden secret. It is compatible with the S-Pen from the Z Fold 4, making it a three-in-one stand, ring strap, and S-Pen protective case.

The protective case comes in two color options, with the sea sand white style being a perfect match for those who own the white Z Fold 5. It features front and back protective shells, although it is up to the user’s preference whether to use both or just one.

One notable feature of this protective case is the ring strap accessory. Not only does it allow for a firm grip, but it can also be interchanged with the stand. The stand is a convenient addition, making it easy to watch videos or play games on a table without having to hold the phone.

The ring strap, when worn as an accessory, adds a cute touch to the phone and provides a secure hold. However, it is worth noting that it is more suitable for right-handed use.

The installation of the stand shell module is simple, and its thickness is acceptable. The button part is a direct open design, ensuring easy access to all the phone’s functionalities. When used as a stand, it allows users to enjoy their phone hands-free, whether it’s in a closed or open position.

What makes this protective case even more appealing is its compatibility with the accessories of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 stand-type protective case, specifically the S Pen. This means that users who already own the Z Fold 4 stand-type protective case can continue to use it with the Z Fold 5 without any issues. The only difference might be in the color, but this can easily be solved by opting for the all-black models.

In conclusion, the Z Fold 5 original stand-type protective case is an excellent investment for those looking to protect their new device. With its versatility, functionality, and compatibility with the Z Fold 4 accessories, it offers users a convenient and stylish way to enhance their Z Fold 5 experience.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Z Fold 5 or the Z Flip 5 series, make sure to check out Ah Hui’s unboxing test video, where he shares his thoughts on the phone’s appearance, performance, power, and camera capabilities.

