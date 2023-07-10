Asus Tianxuan X 2023: A Compact and Powerful Gaming PC for Budget Buyers

In the world of gaming, having a powerful and reliable gaming PC is essential for an immersive and smooth gaming experience. However, not everyone is well-versed in configuring a mainframe to meet their gaming needs. This is where the Asus Tianxuan X 2023 comes in, offering a pre-assembled gaming PC that delivers excellent performance and value for money.

Configuring a mainframe can be a daunting task for novices, requiring a deep understanding of components such as the board U display and electromechanical aspects. To simplify the process, experts recommend buying ready-made gaming PCs for those who are new to the PC gaming scene. While DIY options offer personalization, the cost-effectiveness of manufacturer-assembled PCs often surpasses that of DIY builds.

When it comes to selecting a gaming PC, established brands with reliable after-sales service are highly recommended. JD.com’s self-operated options are preferred, with a price range of 5,000-6,000 yuan. Asus Tianxuan X 2023, in particular, stands out as a popular choice among students and professionals with a similar budget.

Asus Tianxuan X 2023 boasts a sleek and low-key design with its “X”-shaped gap structure on the front panel. The RGB lighting is hidden inside, giving it a calm and aesthetic appeal when not in use. The compact dimensions of 160mm in length, 318.9mm in width, and 367.8mm in height make it highly space-efficient, with a weight of 5.59kg.

The back of the Asus Tianxuan X 2023 is equipped with various ports, including PS/2 keyboard and mouse interfaces, a wired network port, USB 3.2 Gen1*2, USB 2.0*2, audio ports, HDMI port, DP port*3, and a wireless network card antenna output port. The inclusion of a Type C port is relatively rare in this price segment, making it convenient for users to connect external devices such as mobile solid state drives and smartphones.

Internally, Asus Tianxuan X 2023 offers two hard disk slots on the reinforced side panel of the chassis. While M.2 solid-state drives are the recommended choice due to their favorable pricing, existing mechanical disks can still be migrated to the new PC. The machine is equipped with dual memory sticks and has two vacant slots for future upgrades. The graphics card features a single fan design with a sturdy bracket for added protection during transportation.

One of the highlights of Asus products is their superior lighting effects, and the Asus Tianxuan X 2023 lives up to the reputation. The latest Altron Center allows users to synchronize lighting effects between the monitor, keyboard, mouse, earphone, and chassis, creating an immersive gaming atmosphere. The machine offers eight lighting effect presets and allows for further customization through the Aura Creator software.

Asus Tianxuan X 2023 comes with various configuration options, including the i5-13400F processor, 3060 graphics card, and a 1TB storage capacity. Other configurations available for sale include the i7-13700F, 1660ti, and 2TB options. The i5-13400F+3060+1T configuration strikes a balance between performance and budget, making it an ideal choice for most gamers.

In terms of performance testing, Game Plus scores Asus Tianxuan X 2023 at 85,212 in overall performance and the A segment for gaming performance. The workstation performance is scored at 158,046, placing it in the B segment. While detailed running scores for other components are not provided, the focus is on the actual gaming performance.

Several popular games were tested on Asus Tianxuan X 2023 at 2K resolution to evaluate its performance. The Witcher 3, a game that has remained popular for over 15 years, runs smoothly on Asus Tianxuan X 2023, especially when the DLSS file is turned on.

Elden’s Ring of Law, a highly anticipated game, runs flawlessly at 60 frames per second (fps) at the highest quality settings. The King of Fighters 15, a nostalgic game for many, also performs impressively on Asus Tianxuan X 2023, with little pressure on the hardware even with ray tracing enabled.

The well-known game, Subway Leaves, was also tested and showed similar performance in both DX11 and DX12 modes, with some frame rate fluctuations. This game places high demands on the hardware and serves as a benchmark for gaming performance.

Overall, Asus Tianxuan X 2023 offers a compact and powerful gaming PC option for budget buyers. With its reliable performance and sleek design, it is an excellent choice for students and professionals looking to enjoy an immersive gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

