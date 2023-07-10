Harbin Wins Bid to Host 2025 Asian Winter Games: Combining Soft Power with Hard Kung Fu to Create a Spectacular Event

Harbin, the famous ice and snow cultural city in China, has successfully won the right to host the Ninth Asian Winter Games in 2025. This announcement has brought great joy and excitement to the city as it prepares to showcase its unique “ice and snow attributes” to the world.

Harbin has a rich history of winter sports development, with more than 100 years of experience in hosting ice and snow events. The city has successfully hosted various international competitions, including the 2009 World University Winter Games and the 2012 and 2016 ISU Speed Skating World Cup Harbin Stations. These events have allowed Harbin to accumulate a wealth of experience in hosting world-class sporting events, making it a deserving choice for the Asian Winter Games.

One of Harbin’s advantages in hosting ice and snow events is its abundant venue resources. The city has a comprehensive range of modern venues, including the Harbin International Convention and Exhibition Center Gymnasium, Harbin Institute of Physical Education Skating Hall, Harbin Ice Hockey Hall, Provincial Ice Training Center Speed Skating Hall, and Yabuli Ski Resort. These venues have proven to be of international standard and have successfully hosted major competitions in the past.

In addition to its venue resources, Harbin also has a deep mass base and a strong ice and snow culture. The city has hosted numerous national-level winter sports events, attracting attention from all over the country. The successful bid to host the Asian Winter Games will further promote the popularity of ice and snow sports among the masses and allow more people to be trained and developed as future talents in winter sports.

The successful bid also holds great significance for Harbin as an “ice city” and a city with a rich Olympic history. Harbin athletes, such as Shen Xue/Zhao Hongbo and Zhang Hong, have achieved historic breakthroughs in figure skating and speed skating at previous Winter Olympics. The 2025 Asian Winter Games will provide another opportunity for Harbin to showcase its athletes’ talent and continue to contribute to China‘s success in winter sports.

Harbin is fully confident in its ability to host a successful and memorable Asian Winter Games. With its extensive experience in hosting international events and its determination to provide the best facilities and services, the city aims to create a wonderful event that will be remembered by athletes and spectators alike. Harbin will prioritize the construction of sports venues, improve urban infrastructure, and enhance the city’s information security capabilities to ensure smooth and efficient operations during the Games.

The Ninth Asian Winter Games in 2025 will not only enhance Harbin’s international reputation but also boost the development of the ice and snow economy in the post-Winter Olympics era. Harbin sees this event as an opportunity to strengthen the city’s urban functional quality and further promote the spirit of ice and snow sports among its residents. With its “soft power” of ice and snow culture and its “hard kung fu” in event hosting, Harbin is ready to welcome athletes from all over Asia and contribute to a truly memorable Asian Winter Games.

