Casarte Life Art Sixiang Hui and Suning & Casarte 717 Burning Shopping Life Festival Conclude with Success

On July 8th, the 2023 consumption promotion season, “Le Zheli · Love is Extraordinary” | Casarte Life Art Sixianghui, and Suning & Casarte 717 Burning Shopping Life Festival concluded successfully in Hangzhou Hubin Pedestrian Street. The event witnessed an overwhelming presence of guests and visitors, including industry associations, Casarte member users, media guests, and ecological alliance partners, who gathered to embrace the spirit of love through the power of light.

Mr. Yang Guang, general manager of Haier Smart Home Hangzhou Branch, expressed his views on Casarte, an international high-end home appliance brand. The company is devoted to creating high-end user value and leading a sophisticated lifestyle by incorporating original technology as the foundation. Casarte aims to become an internationally recognized brand with differentiating factors such as user preference, customer satisfaction, and industry acceptance.

Market feedback indicates the growing popularity of Casarte’s high-end appliances. The Casarte 1w+ refrigerators hold a market share of 38.5%, while the 1w+ washing machines secure a significant 77.2% share. Additionally, the 1.5w+ air conditioners have obtained a share of 30.6%. The ice bars and wine cabinets claim impressive market shares of 68% and 86.2%, respectively, while kitchen appliances retail sales have experienced a 30% increase, and water heaters have seen a growth of 1.5%.

The event also marked the official launch of the Suning & Casarte 717 Burning Shopping Life Festival, a collaboration between Casarte, Suning.com, and various other companies. Through this partnership, consumers in Zhejiang will be able to experience the exclusive art and quality that Casarte offers, augmenting their smart and high-end lifestyles.

Mr. He Xiaowei, general manager of Suning.com, expressed confidence in the collaboration, stating that the union of Casarte and Suning.com will undoubtedly bring new smart life experiences to users in Zhejiang. The alliance aims to enhance home life by facilitating advantageous resource supplies and support services through the Art Life Ecological Alliance, further promoting the high-quality and sustainable development of Zhejiang Province’s home appliance industry, and meeting people’s growing expectations for a better life.

During the event, Casarte’s range of high-end artistic appliances took center stage with live demonstrations of original technology, inviting users to experience them up close. Among the showcased products were flush-mounted refrigerators perfectly integrated with cabinets, integrated washer-dryers catering to high-end fabrics, Nebula air conditioners providing soft and cool wind, and ovens capable of baking Italian pizza within 3 minutes. The Galaxy TV, delivering an immersive cinematic experience with top-notch sound and picture quality, and water heaters providing a luxurious waterfall-like bathing experience also garnered significant attention from visitors.

Interestingly, these Casarte products have transitioned into core network devices, offering users a seamless experience across various aspects of their daily lives, such as food, clothing, housing, and entertainment. In the new-generation kitchen scene, the refrigerator can link with a body fat scale to recommend healthy food based on the user’s physical condition and coordinate with other kitchen appliances for smart cooking. In the smart living room scene, the TV can control all household appliances, and the air conditioner can be voice-activated. The smart cloakroom scene offers an innovative “maintaining air washing” feature, refreshing cashmere and silk clothes in just 10 minutes. Moreover, the smart bathroom scene provides a “waterfall washing” experience by increasing the water volume of the water heater by more than 70%.

The success of Sixianghui has further solidified Casarte’s commitment to its scene and contact layout. By focusing on the high-end market, Casarte is setting a new trend for the transformation of the home appliance industry.

