Vacuum wipers are extremely practical because they make the strenuous wiping of the floor by hand easier and faster. Roborock recognized this last year and launched its debut work Dyad (test report). The advantage of the model is the almost seamless edge cleaning and the good cleaning performance thanks to the double roller, but there is more than just one catch. The Dyad model cannot be put down without tools, but requires a fold-out support. With the successor Roborock Dyad Pro, the manufacturer has worked hard on the details – at first glance, not much has changed, but the Pro model is actually a much better suction wiper.

design and finish



Roborock has changed little in the basic design of the body. The plastic and more or less cylindrical main part of the Roborock Dyad Pro is divided again into the large waste water tank at the front and the smaller wiper water tank at the top. The latter is slightly larger than its predecessor.

Roborock is once again installing a display that sits on top of the cylindrical body, which offers the most important information for use and is easy to read during operation. Unfortunately, the manufacturer once again didn’t think of an automatic rotation of the content so that the display can also be read from the front when standing in the station without straining your neck. Nothing has changed on the handle with the typical three control buttons.

The suction and mop head has undergone the greatest revision. While the predecessor’s short but high and irregular design made it look rather bulky and made wiping under furniture enormously difficult, Roborock has made significant improvements to the Pro model. The redesigned head is now significantly longer, lower and evenly high, making it more in line with the suction and mop heads of the competition. However, the double roller construction is still included, which should guarantee better and borderless cleaning. As before, Roborock uses a continuous and a two-part role, which work in opposite directions. However, the company has exchanged both roles: The two-part role for seamless edge cleaning is now placed at the front, so the user can get into corners better.

The mop head now has a small additional tank for cleaning liquid, which should last for up to 20 fillings of the fresh water tank and can be easily removed for refilling. A bit annoying for a high-quality product: Roborock does not include cleaning agents, users should pay attention to non-foaming agents. The charging and cleaning station of the Dyad Pro is also new. Its structure is similar to that of its predecessor, but it now has an air drying function. This is sucked in behind the station by a small blower and blown between the two wiper rollers. Every few minutes, the rolls turn a bit further so that they are dried from all sides – excellent!

At least as good is the fact that the Roborock Dyad Pro can now stand independently and safely without any aids. As with almost all other devices, the user only has to raise the body of the suction wiper until he feels it click into place – the device then switches off after an extra suction process. Because of the damp wiping rollers, you shouldn’t leave the Dyad Pro on wooden floors any longer, and the device also switches off the WLAN connection at some point when it’s not in the charging station.

The drying speed can be adjusted in the next innovation: the app. In contrast to its predecessor, Roborock now allows you to make some settings on the suction wiper via smartphone. One point is then the choice between a clearly audible quick drying and the quieter, significantly quieter normal drying, which can be selected from two to six hours.

integration and app



The connection between smartphone and Roborock Dyad Pro works almost automatically with the Roborock app. After pairing, the user has shortcuts for balanced and intensive self-cleaning as well as quiet and loud drying. The app also shows a graphic representation of the mop and the charge status of the battery. In addition, there are other setting options. Normally, the device runs in automatic mode, which regulates the suction power and water supply independently. However, the user can also access it manually, and he also has an influence on the reel rotation speed.

Finally, a manufacturer is also implementing the option of self-determination as to whether the vacuum wiper starts self-cleaning after each use when it is reset. Especially if you just “just” wiped away a water stain, you don’t need to completely clean the device. In addition, the app allows you to determine whether the Dyad Pro should automatically start working again after setting up the device and without having to press a button.

The duration of the quiet drying process can now be set from two to six hours and there are typical menu items such as a do not disturb mode, the cleaning process is displayed and there is a maintenance display – almost like a vacuum robot. You also have access to a user manual here and the voice output can also be adjusted. Incidentally, this sounds muddy and indistinct, at least on our test device, like an underwater call.

All pictures of the Roborock Dyad Pro in the test

cleaning performance and handling



When it comes to handling the Roborock Dyad Pro, there is a big step forward compared to the predecessor Roborock Dyad (test report). While the predecessor was still extremely unstable and therefore easy to maneuver around corners, but also difficult to get on a straight track, the manufacturer has now found the almost perfect balance between pleasantly soft and yet firm “steering” with the new model. Directing the suction wiper is therefore now precise and easy, and changing direction is also child’s play. The wiping vacuum pulls forwards discreetly through the movement of the wiping rollers, which makes handling even easier. With the new cleaning head, there is no longer the clear rumbling of the predecessor when it came to joints.

Thanks to the longer suction and wiping head, you can get under furniture a little better, at least at the edges. Because the Roborock can still be angled by about 45 degrees, then the joint on the head blocks. In addition, the tanks can leak at greater draft. In addition, the reel head is still higher than that of the competition, despite the shrinkage cure that has been imposed. It’s better than before, though.

There is also nothing wrong with the cleaning performance, it has been further improved. The suction power has been increased compared to its predecessor, and there is now a flap at the front of the suction and wiping head for mechanical dosing. Overall, we had the impression that this has further improved the wiping performance, allowing the Roborock Dyad Pro to regain the top spot in this discipline.

In addition to the automatic function, in which the suction wiper automatically increases the suction power when it detects dirt, the user can still determine how strong the suction should be from Eco to Turbo. The automatic regulates up and down again and again – as with the predecessor, this is not always understandable. However, the Pro model reacts correctly to visible dirt by increasing the suction power. The air drying after the self-cleaning is almost as loud as a quiet hair dryer as a quick drying, in normal mode more like a typical PC. Accordingly, we would definitely not put the Dyad Pro in the bedroom at night. On the other hand, active drying efficiently prevents clogging and odors, provided the waste water tank is cleaned regularly.

When it comes to the battery, the new model remains unchanged, at least in automatic mode. Due to the higher maximum suction power, the running time in turbo mode drops by several minutes in direct comparison – around 20 instead of 25 minutes. If you let the vacuum cleaner decide for yourself, you will get similar runtimes as with the first Dyad and should be able to clean a living area of ​​150 to 180 square meters in one go.

Preis



The new Roborock Dyad Pro costs 479 euros according to the manufacturer’s RRP. In the meantime, the prices have dropped to 429 euros.

Conclusion



The Roborock Dyad Pro is currently one of the best – if not the best – vacuum mop on the market, even if it is not without compromises. On the plus side there is now optimal handling, even better cleaning performance with improved edge cleaning, a lower and better shaped suction and wiping head, the additional cleaning agent tank and the new drying function. In addition, the vacuum wiper now stands independently on the spot – a plus point that should not be underestimated. The device can be easily controlled via the optional app, but you can also do without it.

The compromises mentioned include the still rather bulky cleaning head and the still limited ability to wipe under furniture. The price is also quite high, so it seems pretty stingy that Roborock doesn’t even include cleaning agents in the scope of delivery. On top of that, the loudspeaker for the voice announcement is so bad that we actually assume that our test device is faulty. If this is also the case with other models, Roborock would have to put up with the question of whether this really fits a top model.

Finally, the Dyad Pro feels more like an overhaul of the first Dyad model than an entirely new device. Angry tongues might claim that the Pro model is ultimately just what the first Dyad device should have been – and they’re right. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Roborock Dyad Pro is significantly better than its predecessor and currently probably better than the suction wiper competition.