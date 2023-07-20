Robosen Introduces Grimlock: The Latest Addition to Their Transformers Robot Lineup

Robosen Launches New Transformer Robot “Grimlock” with Realistic Deformation Effect

Robosen, the company that introduced the automatic transformation robot Ke Bowen in 2021, has recently unveiled a new addition to its “Transformers” lineup. The newest character to join the team is Grimlock, the leader of the Dinobots. Staying true to the G1 shape, Grimlock has the ability to seamlessly transform between a human and dragon form, with corresponding heights of 381mm and 390mm respectively.

To achieve a more realistic deformation effect, Robosen has equipped Grimlock with 34 high-precision joints, 85 microchips, and a six-axis attitude sensor. Additionally, components such as dragon claws, toes, and the head can be manually adjusted, allowing users to effortlessly create their desired shapes and restore iconic scenes from the Transformers series.

Similar to Ke Bowen, Grimlock also supports voice and mobile app interaction. Along with the pre-installed action library, users have the option to customize or download creative actions shared by other enthusiasts. Robosen has gone a step further by collaborating with Gregg Berger, the original voice actor for Grimlock in the G1 series, to provide authentic voiceovers for the robot. The package will also include accessories such as energy swords, bazookas, and crowns, enhancing the overall experience for fans.

The pre-sale for Robosen Grimlock has already commenced in mainland China, starting from July 19th to September 30th. During this period, buyers can take advantage of an early bird price of 8,499 yuan (approx. 9,250 Hong Kong dollars). From October 1st, the retail price will revert to 9,999 yuan (approx. 10,880 Hong Kong dollars). According to the company’s official plan, the first batch of Grimlock robots is expected to be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Transformers enthusiasts and collectors now have the opportunity to own a highly advanced robot figure that not only pays homage to the beloved G1 Grimlock but also delivers an immersive and interactive experience. Robosen’s Grimlock is set to become a must-have for fans of the franchise, as it combines cutting-edge technology with the nostalgia of the original series.

Watch the official announcement trailer for Robosen Grimlock here: [Video Link]

