The official said that participating in the event will have the opportunity to get[3rd Anniversary Celebration Lucky Ticket]which can be used to activate the exclusive event capsule:[3rd Anniversary Celebration Lucky Capsule]see the information on the right side of the “Event Level” in the game for details.



*Activity period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/04 22:00 (UTC+8)

※Special attention: If “water ore” is used in the new facility “energy tower” of the guild system, it will affect the attack power and defense power of guild members participating in this event.

During the event period, you need to complete the event level[NEXT! Collect brand new armor]at least one game, you can get the corresponding rewards.

Activity conditions Reward 1 reward 2 Accumulate 1 day 【Element Crystal】 x20 Accumulate 2 days 【Element Crystal】 x30 Cumulatively achieve 3 days 【Character Patcher】x50 Cumulatively reach 4 days 【Element Crystal】 x50 Cumulatively reach 5 days 【Weapon Repair Program】x100 Cumulatively reach 6 days 【Element Crystal】 x50 Cumulatively achieve 7 days [Element Crystal]x100 Cumulatively reach 8 days 【Weapon Repair Program】x200 Cumulatively reach 9 days [Character Patcher]x100 Cumulatively reach 10 days 【Element Crystal】x100 【Lidips Card】x1

*Activity period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/04 22:00 (UTC+8)

※The latest time for rewards distribution: before 2023/04/12 23:59 (UTC+8).

forever partner



A-level characters play with you every week, log in during the event period, and you can receive the corresponding A-level hunter character shards * 30.

pick up time award 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Zero Fragment x30 2023/03/23 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Hegemony Fragment x30 2023/03/24 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Leia Fragment x30 2023/03/25 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Lulu Fragment x30 2023/03/26 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Zero (Z) Fragment x30 2023/03/27 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) El Fragment x30 2023/03/28 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Rock Fernando Fragment x30 2023/03/29 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Rockman.EXE Fragment x30 2023/03/30 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Vajlila FF Fragment x30 2023/03/31 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) X (RF Ver.) Fragment x30 2023/04/01 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Mega Man (TB Ver.) Fragment x30 2023/04/02 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Arya Fragment x30 2023/04/03 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Marino Fragment x30 2023/04/04 00:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8) Rockman (Meteor) Fragment x30

*Activity period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/11 12:00 (UTC+8)

[Try your luck with hunting coins]Turntable activity



Activity Rules:

Players can choose to use hunting coins to exchange for goods, or use 50 hunting coins and play the wheel once to get more hunting coins. During the event period, open this event page in the game every day, and you can receive up to 300 Lie Coins a day.

※If you exceed the designated time period every day, you will no longer be able to receive Liebi for that time period.

※For detailed rules and exchange items, please see the current event page in the game.

*Activity period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/03/28 23:59 (UTC+8)

Content Updates and Corrections



Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where Bruce could not be manipulated under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that the chip special effect of Shulker Armor X would display abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed unnatural outfit dynamics for Gero Vergil Trigger.

Fixed an abnormal situation where chip special effects may appear on NPCs in the level.

Fixed the problem of incomplete display of card values.

Capsule change



[Next DiVE Armor X]capsules will be available during the DiVE festival: The appearance rate of the S-level character[Next DiVE Armor X]will be up, and when the above PICK UP objects appear, the corresponding fragments will be obtained additionally.



※Store period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/05 11:59 (UTC+8)

3rd Anniversary Lucky Capsule Available



According to the official statement, one capsule can be activated once through[3rd Anniversary Celebration Lucky Ticket]and you can definitely get an S-level character in the first ten consecutive draws, and you can definitely get an S-level character in the third ten-consecutive draw A weapon.

※Store period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/19 12:00 (UTC+8)

3rd Anniversary Capsule Available



Log in to the game every day to get 【3rd Anniversary Capsule Coupon】x1, and EPx6 (the reset time is 16:00 (UTC+8) every day). You can activate a capsule once with a 【3rd Anniversary Capsule Coupon】,



※3rd Anniversary Capsule Coupon: Each can activate[3rd Anniversary Capsule]and perform ten consecutive draws

※ You can always get an S-level weapon in the first ten consecutive draws

※And you can get an S-level character in the 6th and 9th ten consecutive draws.

*Activity period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/01 11:59 (UTC+8)

※Store period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/05 11:59 (UTC+8)

“DiVE Festival Popular Character PICKUP” Capsule Available



The appearance rate of the S-level character “Dive Armor X” is UP, and the appearance rate of the S-level character “DiVE Armor Zero” is UP. When the above PICK UP objects appear, the corresponding fragments will be obtained additionally.

※Limited discount capsules with mineral crystals are being opened simultaneously

※Store period: 2023/03/22 16:00 ~ 2023/04/05 11:59 (UTC+8)

【4 PICKUP】 Capsules

The appearance rate of the S-rank character “Black Zero” is up

The appearance rate of the S-rank character “Garnier” is up

The appearance rate of S-rank weapon “Curved Light Breaker” is UP

The appearance rate of the S-rank weapon “Red Lotus Sword” is UP

When the above PICK UP objects appear, the corresponding fragments will be obtained additionally.



※Store period: 2023/03/27 16:00 ~ 2023/04/03 11:59 (UTC+8)

“Deep Record Disk – Combat Selection Capsule” is now available

The appearance rate of the S-rank character “Ultimate Armor X CM” has increased

The appearance rate of S-rank character “Second Armor X” is up

The appearance rate of S-rank character “First Armor X” is up

The appearance rate of the S-rank weapon “Concussion Torpedo” is UP

The appearance rate of S-rank weapon “Destroyer” is UP

The appearance rate of S-rank weapon “Howling Storm” is up

When the above PICK UP objects appear, the corresponding fragments will be obtained additionally.



※Store period: 2023/03/27 16:00 ~ 2023/04/03 11:59 (UTC+8)