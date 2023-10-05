Rog Ally, the portable console that is a PC and will make you want to play games everywhere

Rog Ally is the name chosen by Asus for its laptop PC that inserts in the same segment as Steam Deck and indeed it is clearly and for now its only true competitor.

Compared to the Valve product, the Rog Ally can count on one better screen e Full HD, una greater computing power (which converts into limited longevity) and the fact of being a real computer and not a Linux-based machine.

Artificial intelligence “It is faster than human capabilities”: how Sophy works, the AI ​​that will change driving video games by our correspondent Emanuele Capone 16 August 2023

But who needs to play with a PC forced inside the body of a console laptop while staying at home when you can use a real PC? And what’s the point of a portable console with a battery that lasts an hour under load? These are legitimate questions that users have been asking since Valve announced Steam Deck in 2021 and which also apply to Ally, but they are often questions that run out after spending some time with devices of this type.

This is because, beyond the technical equipment and ability to run a game or notthe Rog Ally is one of those machines that somehow change their habits once they enter the house.

Let’s start in order. The first impact with the Rog Ally is positive regarding ergonomics: the weight is well balanced, all controls are easily accessibleeven the back dots, and the cooling vents do not throw hot air near the hands.

In the top of the device there is room for the volume and power keys, the MicroSD slot for expanding the memory, the audio jack and a USB-C socket flanked by the Asus proprietary format port for connecting an external graphics card, as happens with the ROG Flow.

Since the Ally is a done and finished PC, the first thing to do will be to complete a normal installation of Windows 11, which could be complicated by using the virtual keyboard on the small touch screen, and then switching to a more suitable interface. For years, Asus has pre-installed a management program on its devices called Armory Crate which allows you to change the lighting of the keys or the speed of the fans and which in the Rog Ally also acts as a launcher for installed games or for any stores, i.e. Steam, Game Pass, Epic Games Store, GOG, and so on. Inside it will also be possible decide how to allocate internal memory between data management and graphics acceleration, what type of profile to use, whether one is quieter or more suitable for gaming, check for updates and other useful features.

Sometimes this interface it works fine, other times inexplicably the Windows desktop comes back to appear, but in general and once some uncertainties have been removed, everything works very well. The same can be said of how the Ally adapts the controls on the fly the appearance of the games on the screen. Obviously we do not recommend playing strategic games, which perform much better with mouse and keyboard.

Ma How does it behave with games? Definitely good, as long as you use the most energy-intensive profile and have a power outlet handy. We got to try more recent and demanding titles such as Horizon o Spider-Man and a lot of independent games and we rarely noticed frame drops or indecisions and everything looks great, thanks to a screen that reaches 120 Hz. Wanting to make a concrete comparison, the ROG Ally in its best condition is capable of equating a PlayStation 4, but without power it can do it for just under an hour. Therefore, if (for example) you want to play on the train, it might be wise to reduce consumption and compromise on the graphics level with the titles that are more advanced in terms of hardware acceleration.

However, after hours and hours of play the feeling is that, however much it may be fascinating to try Elden Ring o Cyberpunk 2077 on the move, the real charm of these devices lies in playing all that range of games that can more or less be classified as indies, metroidvanias, action games, scrolling fighting games and so on. Let’s venture: it could be a lot also interesting on the emulation sidealthough there are specific less expensive solutions on that front.

E as a PC for working? Obviously it’s not the best if you decide to try an expensive rendering in Photoshop, but you can easily connect a screen, mouse and Bluetooth keyboard to edit documents, surf the Internet and carry out office tasks.

Reportage Trip to the Pokémon World Championships: there is also an Italian in the top four by Lorenzo Fantoni 17 August 2023

As we said at the beginning, the most interesting aspect of the Rog Ally is the ability to change one’s habits. After using it for a while, it will suddenly become normal to choose it to play games on the sofa for which the super PC at home would be too much. Maybe a game on Sunday morning, while you’re still in bed, or an hour in the living room while others are busy with the computer, and then obviously a bit of play on the train or planeperhaps aided by a socket or a high-power power bank.

Because yes: the battery is a problem, a big problem if you really think you can play a latest generation game in the middle of the desert. But if you really think about it, perhaps you should reset your general expectations about playing on the move.

Using a Rog Ally you’ll find plenty of spaces where you’d be happy playing something that’s a little more than some depressing mobile game. Perhaps, considering the price of around 700 euros, it may seem like an absurd expense, but it is a machine more than suitable for the needs of most players, those who know very well that, in addition to last-minute gaming, there is a lot of stuff out there that deserves to be tried, played and discovered almost everywhere. The same thing happens even with a Nintendo Switchexcept that here the computing power is decidedly superior, as is the possibility of playing using economical solutions such as Game Pass.

In short: the Rog Ally is it worth the money it costs? As often happens with products of this type, the final answer depends more on the buyer than on the device. It is certainly a small concentration of power, engineering and design that currently has no rivals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

