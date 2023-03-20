The new action game “Flame Keeper (temporary translation, original name: Flame Keeper)” jointly launched by independent game team Kautki Cave and publisher Untold Tales has officially landed on the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Keeper of the Flame is an action game with rogue-lite elements in which the player becomes a special kind of coal Ignis with the goal of liberating the world of Orbis from the dark forces. Players must learn to fight, work hard to improve your abilities, adventure in the world and restore the eternal flame.

In order to restore the eternal fire, players need to search for the remaining energy in the game world and transfer them to the fire camp in each stage, and the collected energy can also be used as their own physical strength. Therefore, the player not only needs to use up them to light the campfire, but also maintains the character’s physical strength to explore deeper dungeons. Players need to collect seeds from defeated enemies to learn new skills and complete designated tasks before they can obtain runes to unlock useful passive skills.

The official stated that players should find a balance between self-improvement and survival, learn from mistakes, adjust tactics, skills and abilities, and improve themselves before dying.

“Flame Guardian” officially landed on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store early access) and Nintendo Switch platform.