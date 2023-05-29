Ruby on Rails: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Ruby on Rails. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 26, 2023 to a security gap for Ruby on Rails that became known on March 3, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux and open source Ruby on Rails are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2304-1 (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Ruby on Rails – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Ruby on Rails Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Ruby on Rails is an open-source web application framework written in the Ruby programming language.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ruby on Rails to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-27530 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 3.0.4.2 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 2.2.6.3 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 2.1.4.3 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 2.0.9.3 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2304-1 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/015002.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2295-1 vom 2023-05-25 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014983.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2294-1 vom 2023-05-25 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014984.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2280-1 vom 2023-05-24 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014955.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3082 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3082

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1961 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1961

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1981 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1981

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3392 vom 2023-04-17 (18.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/04/msg00017.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3392 vom 2023-04-17 (18.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/04/msg00018.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0725-1 vom 2023-03-14 (15.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014032.html

Ruby on Rails Forum vom 2023-03-02 (03.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://discuss.rubyonrails.org/t/cve-2023-27530-possible-dos-vulnerability-in-multipart-mime-parsing/82388

Version history of this security alert

This is the 8th version of this IT security notice for Ruby on Rails. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/03/2023 – Initial version

03/15/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/18/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

04/25/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/24/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/25/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/26/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

