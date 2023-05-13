Home » Rumor: Mortal Kombat 1 Details Leaked Online – Mortal Kombat 1
Rumor: Mortal Kombat 1 Details Leaked Online – Mortal Kombat 1

Purported details of the upcoming Mortal Kombat game have leaked online, including information on pricing, different versions of the game, and which consoles it will launch on.

According to known leaker billbil-kun, Mortal Kombat 1, as it’s called after NetherRealm’s teaser, showing a clock skipping digit 12, will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and – most Surprisingly – available on Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is an interesting console for which the game will likely launch, as it means that Mortal Kombat 1, or whatever it’s called, will likely see similar visuals and performance to Mortal Kombat 11. In addition to the game’s platforms, billbil-kun told us that Mortal Kombat 1 will cost $69.99 for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions, and $59.99 for the Switch version.

A premium edition of the game will also be available, priced at $109.99, and a Kollector edition will also be available, which will set you back $249.99. billbil-kun has no release date info, but hopefully we’ll see more on Mortal Kombat 1 soon given the multiple trailers from NetherRealm.

