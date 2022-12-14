Neil Druckmann has been pretty busy the past few years, as he barely had time to finish The Last of Us: Part 2 before starting work on his upcoming TV series. But with production on the latter now wrapped, it’s a fair question to ask what he’ll do next.

Usually very reliable leaker ViewerAnon says he/she has the answer to this question and claimed on Twitter that Druckmann“The next game is The Last of Us Part III, which is currently in development at Naughty Dog”.he/she alsowrote“groupDepartment is the first, not sure about the new IP”which means The Last of Us: Part 3 isn’t the studio’s next title, but the The Last of Us: Part 2 multiplayer spin-off faction.

Although ViewerAnon must be considered acredible source, some interesting details about the franchise have been leaked before, but it’s still important to remember that this is just a rumor. But if true, we can expect a lot from The Last of Us in the coming years, starting with The Last of Us: Part 1, which was released earlier this fall, and next year’s TV series, possibly late 2023 or 2024. faction and later “The Last of Us: Part 3”.