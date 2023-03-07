Home Technology Rumor: Nintendo Switch successor may not be backwards compatible – Gamereactor
Technology

Rumor: Nintendo Switch successor may not be backwards compatible – Gamereactor

by admin
Rumor: Nintendo Switch successor may not be backwards compatible – Gamereactor

Even six years after its release, the Nintendo Switch is still a hugely popular console, so creating its successor will be a tall order. However, one thing that can make the transition a little easier is backwards compatibility.

However, according to a new video from ModernVintageGamer, the Nintendo Switch successor may not allow support for legacy games. The problem comes from the Nintendo Switch’s software and the way it might not be compatible with the new hardware.

If Nintendo were to ditch the Tegra X1 die for the Switch, it would mean that Switch games wouldn’t be playable without recompiling.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH03ht2fVqI/

There are several solutions for this, such as a new console analogous to Switch games, but this requires a lot of the power of the successor. It’s also possible to add Tegra X1 compatibility, but that’s a lot of work. Finally, there is the option to use the Tegra X1 die in the new console. Again, not only is this a lot of work, but it adds to the production costs on the console.

It seems the ball is indeed in Nintendo’s court to ensure the Switch’s backwards compatibility with its successor.

See also  Sigma Announces License to Nikon to Start Production of Nikon Z Mount Compatible Lenses (189821)

You may also like

NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series supports network streaming 4K...

Sustainability and digitization, a necessary combination

From 1 to 190 dollars per video: the...

The 2D stealth adventure game “The Library of...

MWC, Intel Xeon 4a generation con Intel vRAN...

From 1 to 190 dollars per video: the...

ASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia il monitor ROG...

Italy and the digital highway of Google and...

OnePlus Ace 2V wants to stand out in...

where are we and how are they changing?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy