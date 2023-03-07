Even six years after its release, the Nintendo Switch is still a hugely popular console, so creating its successor will be a tall order. However, one thing that can make the transition a little easier is backwards compatibility.

However, according to a new video from ModernVintageGamer, the Nintendo Switch successor may not allow support for legacy games. The problem comes from the Nintendo Switch’s software and the way it might not be compatible with the new hardware.

If Nintendo were to ditch the Tegra X1 die for the Switch, it would mean that Switch games wouldn’t be playable without recompiling.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH03ht2fVqI/

There are several solutions for this, such as a new console analogous to Switch games, but this requires a lot of the power of the successor. It’s also possible to add Tegra X1 compatibility, but that’s a lot of work. Finally, there is the option to use the Tegra X1 die in the new console. Again, not only is this a lot of work, but it adds to the production costs on the console.

It seems the ball is indeed in Nintendo’s court to ensure the Switch’s backwards compatibility with its successor.