Sony has released a ton of exclusives on PC over the past few years, including 2018’s God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Spider-Man. Now, it seems Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart can jump to mouse and keyboard.

Nixxes’ new job listing is looking for a skilled UX/UI engineer to help implement and improve the UI experience for an upcoming AAA PC game. This has led to a lot of speculation that the PlayStation subsidiary is developing a PC port for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Nixxes is also responsible for the PC ports of Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Another Insomniac game in Miles Morales. However, while the evidence does seem to be considerable, it has yet to be confirmed, so take these rumors with a grain of salt.

