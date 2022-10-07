Home Technology Rumor: Red Fall will be released at the end of March 2023 – Redfall – Gamereactor
Technology

Rumor: Red Fall will be released at the end of March 2023 – Redfall – Gamereactor

by admin
Rumor: Red Fall will be released at the end of March 2023 – Redfall – Gamereactor

Redfall was originally scheduled to release in the summer of 2022, but that didn’t happen as Arkane said they needed more time and pushed it back to the first half of 2023. That’s pretty much all the official information we have on the release window.

However, Okami Games on Twitter claims to have more information, and his source says we can expect the game to be released in“End of March”post, adding that“A week-long Early Access version is also planned for pre-order and/or Deluxe Edition owners”. While this isn’t a source we’re familiar with, it could get even more interesting that two verified insiders, Dubsk Golem and Tom Henderson, liked the tweet.

Take this with a grain of salt until further notice, but March is usually a big month for game releases, and the month we expect Redfall to release anyway.

See also  Women in Games, a guide to building a fair playing field

You may also like

From trips out of town to Deep Space:...

Nord Stream, unprecedented methane leak: we reckon for...

Study: Binary stars separate a star that devours...

Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on...

FSP launches a new generation of ATX 3.0/PCIe...

Decentralized Finance, by Anubi Digital produced with crypto...

“Fast Thrill: Unruly” Trailer Released: First Abandoned Xbox...

How did Iran shut down the internet (and...

Study: Binary stars separate a star that devours...

How did Iran shut down the internet (and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy