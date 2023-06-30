Home » Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI will be released in 2026
Technology

Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI will be released in 2026

by admin
Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI will be released in 2026

Just a few days ago, we reported that Xbox boss himself Phil Spencer had announced that The Elder Scrolls VI would launch in 2028 at the earliest. He can’t even say what format it will be released in because it’s too far away.

Surprisingly, we got another release year bid yesterday during the FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard trial. A lawyer for Microsoft wants to clear up a misunderstanding about the “Elder Scrolls” series, saying that the sixth work“Estimated release in 2026 as a single-player game”.

Unfortunately, the lawyer doesn’t appear to be a gamer himself, as he’s also calling The Elder Scrolls VI The Elder Scrolls 16. Plus Spencer has a different bid (sworn) which makes it really unlikely to be trustworthy – but still… let’s hope the lawyers are right as we all want to play the series ASAP next game.

See also  Privacy guarantor asks TikTok for information about China's alleged access to data

You may also like

Japanese players spend a year to realize their...

Intel Ethernet Controller: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of...

Greentech Lausitz: Habeck checks the energy transition at...

These paid apps are free today

Mortal Kombat 1 seems to be easier to...

29. June 2023

You only have to change one setting

Reolink Argus PT Ultra in the test: PTZ...

Western Digital Introduces the Largest Capacity 22TB My...

The New Entry-Level Smartphone • Techzilla

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy