Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI will be released in 2026

Just a few days ago, we reported that Xbox boss himself Phil Spencer had announced that The Elder Scrolls VI would launch in 2028 at the earliest. He can’t even say what format it will be released in because it’s too far away.

Surprisingly, we got another release year bid yesterday during the FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard trial. A lawyer for Microsoft wants to clear up a misunderstanding about the “Elder Scrolls” series, saying that the sixth work“Estimated release in 2026 as a single-player game”.

Unfortunately, the lawyer doesn’t appear to be a gamer himself, as he’s also calling The Elder Scrolls VI The Elder Scrolls 16. Plus Spencer has a different bid (sworn) which makes it really unlikely to be trustworthy – but still… let’s hope the lawyers are right as we all want to play the series ASAP next game.

