The 33rd Hong Kong Book Fair kicks off in July, focusing on the theme of “Children and Youth Literature”_Art_Culture_Year

Original title: The 33rd Hong Kong Book Fair opens in July focusing on the theme of “Children and Youth Literature”

China News Agency, Hong Kong, June 29th (Wei Huadu Wang Liangyi) The Hong Kong Trade Development Council held a press conference on the 29th and stated that the 33rd Hong Kong Book Fair hosted by the Bureau will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from July 19th to 25th. This year’s book fair takes “Children and Youth Literature” as the annual theme.

On June 29, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council held a press conference and announced that the 33rd “Hong Kong Book Fair” will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from July 19 to July 25, and will take “Children and Youth Literature” as the annual theme. The theme, “Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo” and “Snack World” will be held at the same time. About 760 exhibitors are expected to participate in the three major events. The picture shows the books displayed at the press conference.Photo by China News Agency reporter Chen Yongnuo

Cheung Shu-fen, vice president of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said that children’s and youth literature has far-reaching meaning, rich educational significance, and can inspire the mind. Works, feel the pleasure of reading.

Weiya, the author of the annual theme of the book fair, said that reading can promote children’s language ability and stimulate their imagination and curiosity. People have a strong thirst for knowledge when they are growing up, so it is very important to read good books, and good works should contain real emotions. Yes, to be able to see through human nature and pay attention to the living environment of human beings, it is also necessary to show the expressive power of language and characters, to bring people the pleasure of reading through the inner melody, and to enhance people’s aesthetic appreciation of literature.

In addition, in order to further promote Hong Kong as a center for cultural and artistic exchanges between China and foreign countries, this year’s book fair has newly set up an “International Cultural and Art Gallery”, which will display literature, cultural and artistic exhibits from 24 countries and regions around the annual theme, and will also exhibit the fourth Hong Kong publishing house. Award-winning books in the “Children and Youth” and “Art and Design” categories of the Biennial Awards. There are also workshops for the public to experience art and cultural creation first-hand.

It is reported that this year’s book fair will be held at the same venue as the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the World of Snacks. It is expected that about 760 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will participate in the three exhibitions. (End) Return to Sohu, see more

