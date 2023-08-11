Home » Russian Telegram channel publishes federal internal document
Technology

Russian Telegram channel publishes federal internal document

by admin
Russian Telegram channel publishes federal internal document

Russia wants to drive a wedge between the western states – for example between Switzerland and the USA. A document on Switzerland’s war material exports may also serve for this purpose.

Swiss Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles are said to be part of a war material deal: the plan is described in an internal document from the federal administration that appeared in a pro-Russian Telegram channel.

Getty

The news sounds worrying: an internal document from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has appeared in a pro-Russian Telegram channel, as the Tamedia newspapers have made public. The document is probably from the spring and describes the language used for war material exports “with a connection to Ukraine”.

See also  [WWDC 2023]iPadOS 17 adds interactive Widgets, custom lock screen, and integrated PDF

You may also like

Lotta Musk-Zuckerberg, in Italy the amusement park of...

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally...

Musk announces: “I spoke with Meloni and Sangiuliano....

Bosch cordless lawnmower with a 25-euro coupon at...

The Charmast C3007 30000mAh power bank in the...

Because Elon Musk wants Italy at all costs...

Woman behind the German Amazon Alexa in an...

Because Elon Musk wants Italy at all costs...

(Virtualist)

The first date between Musk and Grimes, told...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy