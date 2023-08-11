Russian Telegram channel publishes federal internal document

Russia wants to drive a wedge between the western states – for example between Switzerland and the USA. A document on Switzerland’s war material exports may also serve for this purpose.

Swiss Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles are said to be part of a war material deal: the plan is described in an internal document from the federal administration that appeared in a pro-Russian Telegram channel.

Getty

The news sounds worrying: an internal document from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has appeared in a pro-Russian Telegram channel, as the Tamedia newspapers have made public. The document is probably from the spring and describes the language used for war material exports “with a connection to Ukraine”.

