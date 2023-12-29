s1mple believes his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skills could easily translate to other shooters – Gamereactor

S1mple, the legendary pro player of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, recently opened up about his confidence in his skills and his plans to dominate in other first-person shooter games. In a new interview with Duncan Shields, s1mple expressed his belief that his expertise in CS:GO and other FPS games will carry him to success in games like Call of Duty: Warzone.

“I know my power,” s1mple stated in the interview. “I feel like I know more about this game or any other first-person shooter. Even if I go to Warzone now, I know I’m going to do a lot of damage.”

While the pace and mechanics of Warzone differ from CS:GO, s1mple’s confidence in his abilities suggests that he is ready to take on new challenges and excel in other competitive shooters. As one of the most iconic players in CS:GO history, s1mple’s move to other FPS games will undoubtedly draw attention and interest from the gaming community.

With his proven track record and unwavering confidence, s1mple’s foray into other FPS games is sure to be closely watched by fans and fellow players alike. Time will tell if s1mple’s skills can carry him to success in games beyond CS:GO, but for now, his bold statement has certainly created buzz in the gaming world.

