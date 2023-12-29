The Pistons lost to the Celtics in overtime and lost 28 consecutive games, tying the longest losing streak in history – Sports – China Engineering Network

The Detroit Pistons suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in overtime on December 29th, Beijing time. The 128-122 loss marked the Pistons’ 28th consecutive defeat, tying the longest losing streak in NBA history.

The Celtics, led by standout performances from Porzingis, Tatum, White, and Holiday, managed to pull off a stunning comeback after trailing by as much as 21 points. Despite a valiant effort from the Pistons’ Cunningham, Ivey, Bojan, and Duren, the team was unable to secure a much-needed victory.

In a thrilling overtime period, the Celtics ultimately emerged victorious, dealing the Pistons a devastating blow and tying the record for the longest losing streak in NBA history. The outcome underscores the challenges facing the Pistons this season and the team’s ongoing struggle to secure a win.

The Celtics’ hard-fought win secured their fourth consecutive victory, underscoring their strong performance in the regular season. As for the Pistons, the team now faces the daunting task of regrouping and breaking the historic losing streak as they strive for redemption in the remaining games of the season.

