by admin
Dhe 100 is a magic number. In any case, they like to use PR and marketing departments when they want to draw attention to something. The liveliness of cars is always measured by the time it takes to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. Music magazines compile the best 100 albums at regular intervals. Samsung has been promoting the 100x zoom of its S series flagships for several years. The smartphone combines an optical and digital zoom, so it feels as close as possible to the object and uses the resolution of the sensor to enlarge a part of the image.

As with all manufacturers, the result is mere sensationalism. For years we have been trying out the 100x zoom in tests. In order to get a usable photo at all, the smartphone has to be held extremely still. It is best on a tripod. The result impresses for a few seconds, because you can amazingly approach the object with the camera of a smartphone. But upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the photo is too fuzzy and fuzzy to put in an album for re-submission.

Picked up the ball

However, Samsung does not give up with the 100x zoom. When the S 23 Ultra recently came onto the market, the Koreans advertised it again. Now the moon was the center of attention. “Moon shots – with the cell phone to the moon,” writes Samsung on its website. “Experiment with the zoom on your camera. How close do you want to get the moon to you? The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 100x Space Zoom gives you plenty of scope for experiments of this kind.” Indeed, some testers picked up the ball and snapped stunning photos of the moon. The fact that Samsung chose the moon as the zoom object is also due to the fact that the Koreans advertised the S 23 Ultra with nightography, i.e. the possibility of taking pictures at night.

But everyone knows that not only with these photos, but also with all others, the AI ​​​​department of the software helps to create the sharpest and crispest possible images. Apparently it was new only for the person behind the “ibreakphotos” account and who wrote down his findings for the Reddit portal. Because he captions an article with “Samsung’s moon shots with ‘space zoom’ are fake, and here’s the proof.” And it works like this: ibreakphotos loaded a blurred photo of the moon onto the computer screen and photographed it with the Samsung smartphone.

