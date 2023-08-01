Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Leaked: Battery Capacities and Processor Details Revealed

In February of this year, Samsung released the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series, marking the arrival of a new generation of flagship phones. However, as time progressed, rumors and leaks about the tech giant’s next-generation S-series flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, started surfacing. The series will consist of three models – the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The latest leaks have revealed the battery capacities of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S24+ is expected to come with a battery capacity of 4755mAh, with a typical value of around 4900mAh. On the other hand, the S24 Ultra will feature a larger battery capacity of 4855mAh, with a typical value of about 5000mAh. The battery models for both phones are expected to be EB-BS926ABY.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) took to Twitter to share this breaking news with a tweet on July 31, 2023. The tweet also included an image confirming the battery capacities of the S24+ and S24 Ultra models.

Compared to their predecessors, the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra will see slight improvements in battery capacity. The former’s capacity has increased marginally, while the latter remains the same. However, the key development lies in the models’ processors. Both phones are expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor. If this processor’s power consumption can be minimized, it is believed that the battery life of the S24+ and S24 Ultra will receive a significant boost.

A leaked benchmark score from Geekbench 6 reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24+ performs exceptionally well, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor. It achieves a single-core score of 2233 and a multi-core score of 6661. Although the improvement compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor isn’t substantial, the performance is deemed sufficient. Interestingly, it is worth noting that the Galaxy S24 series might not adhere to the expected single-processor configuration.

In yet another tweet by Ice Universe on July 31, 2023, it was confirmed that the Exynos 2400 processor will be making a comeback. The tweet suggests that the processor will be adopted in parts of Europe and Asia. This information was obtained from well-known blogger @i冰宇宙.

According to Twitter users RGcloudS and OreXda, who broke the news, the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor will feature 10 CPU cores, surpassing the GPU benchmark score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen3. This processor’s actual performance promises to be impressive, making it an essential feature to look out for.

Samsung fans worldwide are anxiously awaiting the release of the Galaxy S24 series, eager to witness the improvements in battery life, performance, and overall user experience. As more leaks and rumors continue to circulate, Samsung enthusiasts are getting more excited about the highly anticipated flagship phones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

