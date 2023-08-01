Inter, raise for Scamacca: 25 million plus bonuses for West Ham

INTER MANEUVERS

After the first offer of 20-22 million was rejected, negotiations continue with the British to arrive at the white smoke

The no of West Ham to offer from 20-22 million euros per Gianluca Scamacca was somewhat expected given the request for 30 million made by the British but theInter does not stop and raises: ready 25 million euros plus bonusesa figure that brings the deal significantly closer to closing given that the former Sassuolo is not part of the Hammers’ plans and, above all, no concrete offers have arrived so far – the Roma has never gone beyond the loan with the right to buy – and important to him. Scamacca serves to fill the gap left by Lukaku and Dzeko in attack, at the moment it is the first need for the Nerazzurri.

Quota 30 should in short be the point of arrival and it will be a point of arrival that the Nerazzurri will soon reach. Already struggling with the goalkeeper problem –

Sommer he will arrive, the problem is when -, Inter are determined to close quickly at least the striker issue. Then we will think about the right arm in defence, the last player needed to deliver a competitive and complete squad to the European vice-champion coach.

Meanwhile

Helpreturning from Tokyo after attending Inter-Psg, will take care of closing the deal

Samardzic con

Udinese. Here we are far ahead, so far as to be able to estimate a signature within the week. Indeed, as told by Alfredo Pedullà,

by Thursday. The terms of the deal are clear and seem to suit everyone: the Friulians will go

15 million plus Fabbian’s cardrated 10. The last knot to untie concerns the

right of repurchase that Inter want to keep on the player. The agreement is not under discussion and Simone Inzaghi will soon have the last piece of a Champions midfield.